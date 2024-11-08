Data Shows You Should Launch Black Friday Sales Next Week

FATJOE, a marketing agency specializing in data-driven strategies, has released new research indicating that the ideal time for brands to launch their Black Friday deals is next week, starting on November 11. According to the agency’s data, aligning Black Friday promotions with the beginning of this crucial week can help businesses capture peak consumer interest and stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

Joe Davies, founder and CEO of FATJOE, explained that timing is essential to capitalize on the surge in online shopping during the Black Friday period. “In the US, searches for ‘Black Friday’ tick up from the start of October and then go vertical in the first week of November, with a peak two weeks later,” said Davies. “This year’s cycle is already starting, and it looks like it will be another big one.”

Davies forecasts an 8-9% increase in online sales for the 2024 season, with discounts averaging around 30% off listed prices, similar to last year. He emphasized that businesses must get their timing right to avoid losing sales to competitors by launching too early or too late.

Key Strategies for a Successful Black Friday Launch

Davies shared several recommendations for brands preparing to launch Black Friday promotions:

Create a Teaser Campaign : “Teasers are something we love to use around Black Friday at FATJOE. We’ve found that they excite our clients and get them ready for discounts. Just don’t reveal the numbers up front. Instead, let your audience know what might be coming to generate mystery.”

: “Teasers are something we love to use around Black Friday at FATJOE. We’ve found that they excite our clients and get them ready for discounts. Just don’t reveal the numbers up front. Instead, let your audience know what might be coming to generate mystery.” Prepare the Website : “You should also invest in getting your website ready for the inevitable surge in demand,” Davies advised. He highlighted the importance of technical preparations to handle high traffic volumes, suggesting businesses bring in experts if needed to adjust bandwidth and avoid backend disruptions.

: “You should also invest in getting your website ready for the inevitable surge in demand,” Davies advised. He highlighted the importance of technical preparations to handle high traffic volumes, suggesting businesses bring in experts if needed to adjust bandwidth and avoid backend disruptions. Offer Bundle Deals : “Launching bundle deals as Black Friday kicks off is an excellent way to drive higher ticket sales and maintain profitability. We see this purchasing behavior every year—early November is slow, and then it explodes,” Davies noted.

: “Launching bundle deals as Black Friday kicks off is an excellent way to drive higher ticket sales and maintain profitability. We see this purchasing behavior every year—early November is slow, and then it explodes,” Davies noted. Engage on Social Media : FATJOE has found that engaging audiences on social media is a powerful tactic to kickstart the buying frenzy. “As soon as we put the word out on our various accounts, the buying frenzy begins,” Davies said, adding that countdown timers and real-time updates can further boost engagement.

: FATJOE has found that engaging audiences on social media is a powerful tactic to kickstart the buying frenzy. “As soon as we put the word out on our various accounts, the buying frenzy begins,” Davies said, adding that countdown timers and real-time updates can further boost engagement. Build Urgency : While Davies noted he doesn’t believe in overwhelming customers, he acknowledged that building urgency is an effective tactic. “Offering online doorbusting deals where consumers can get amazing deals on limited items is a strategy I like,” he said.

: While Davies noted he doesn’t believe in overwhelming customers, he acknowledged that building urgency is an effective tactic. “Offering online doorbusting deals where consumers can get amazing deals on limited items is a strategy I like,” he said. Retarget Leads with Ads : Recognizing that not all shoppers make immediate purchases, Davies recommends putting ad strategies in place to retarget leads. “Keeping them in the loop encourages them to return and complete the purchase.”

: Recognizing that not all shoppers make immediate purchases, Davies recommends putting ad strategies in place to retarget leads. “Keeping them in the loop encourages them to return and complete the purchase.” Prepare for Cyber Monday: Finally, Davies advised brands to plan for Cyber Monday in advance. “Last year, this single event brought in over $12.4 billion for businesses,” he noted, adding that businesses should be ready to continue their promotions after Black Friday.

With insights from FATJOE’s data-driven recommendations, businesses can strategically time their Black Friday launches to capture consumer attention, boost engagement, and maximize sales.