Federal Agencies Boost Small Business Contracts to Nearly $273 Billion in FY25

The latest scorecard from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reveals a significant commitment to small business contracting, showcasing the ongoing importance of small businesses in the federal procurement landscape. In Fiscal Year 2025, federal agencies awarded nearly 28% of prime contracts to small businesses, surpassing the statutory goal of 23%. This translates to a remarkable $179 billion investment, with total contracting dollars—including subcontracts—reaching approximately $273 billion.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler emphasized the importance of this progress, stating, “Our crackdown is opening the door for small businesses to compete on merit, win on performance, and reclaim the opportunities that improper, politicized practices once put out of reach.” The scorecard highlights the potential for small businesses to thrive amid a substantial government investment, particularly in key industries like manufacturing, construction, and technology. The awarded prime contracts have reportedly supported around 793,400 jobs, while subcontracts have bolstered an additional 418,000 jobs.

A focal point in the current administration’s efforts is the 8(a) Business Development Program, which offers no-bid contracting opportunities for socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. Criticism follows the significant expansion of this program during the previous administration, which oversaw a dramatic rise in 8(a) approvals that many argue compromised merit-based competition. Under Loeffler’s administration, the SBA has initiated an audit of the program and has moved to terminate nearly 800 non-compliant firms.

The SBA’s data indicates a marked decline in contracts awarded to 8(a) firms, with only 3.7% of all prime contracts going to these businesses in FY25. This decrease— the largest in over a decade— signals a strategic shift toward merit-based contracting practices rather than those favoring specific demographic categories. Despite an overall decline in 8(a) contract shares, small disadvantaged businesses still received 11.6% of prime contracting dollars. While this is a robust figure, it reflects a reduction from prior years and raises questions about the sustainability of these opportunities moving forward.

Veteran-owned firms received notable attention in the scorecard results, which indicate that Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) earned $32.5 billion in prime contracts. This level of support exceeds the federal target of 5% for prime contracts awarded to veteran-owned firms and highlights a renewed focus on expanding contracting opportunities for this demographic.

The overall performance of federal agencies drew commendations, with the government as a whole earning an A rating on the scorecard. The U.S. General Services Administration, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Department of Commerce received A+ grades, underscoring their commitment to working with small businesses. Individual agency scorecards provide detailed insights into performance and methodologies, which can help small business owners understand where opportunities may lie.

For small business owners, understanding the current landscape of federal contracting can provide valuable insights into how to navigate this complex system. Key takeaways include:

Contracting Opportunities: The SBA’s scorecard reflects a significant commitment to small businesses, translating into more competitive procurement opportunities. Focus on Merit: The shift toward merit-based contracts might open doors for more small businesses that can demonstrate value and performance without the barriers created by previous politicized practices. Veteran Business Support: The increased visibility and support for veteran-owned businesses can motivate those within this group to seek federal contracts actively. Monitoring Program Changes: Small business owners should stay informed about changes within the 8(a) program and other contracting programs, as compliance and transparency are increasingly prioritized.

As the landscape of federal contracting continues to evolve, being proactive and informed will be key for small businesses looking to capitalize on these developments. Understanding how to position your business within this framework can lead to not only increased contracts but also contribute positively to job creation and economic growth. For more detailed information about the SBA’s scorecard and its implications, visit the original release at SBA.gov.