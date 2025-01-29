FedEx Survey Highlights Evolving Consumer Expectations for E-Commerce Returns

FedEx Corporation has released its second annual FedEx Returns Survey, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, revealing key trends in consumer and business attitudes toward e-commerce returns. The findings emphasize the growing demand for flexible and convenient return options, driven by generational and income-based preferences.

The survey highlights significant differences in return preferences across generations and income levels. Higher-income earners (66%) and baby boomers (59%) prefer returning items in-store, while 20% of Gen Z and millennials favor home pickup options. Additionally, 19% of millennials choose to use mailbox drop-offs for their returns. These insights underscore the importance of innovative return solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs.

“Consumers are making it clear that flexibility and convenience are essential when it comes to returns,” said Jason Brenner, senior vice president, digital portfolio at FedEx. “The continued rise in no-label, no-box returns and growing demand for home pickup options reinforce the need for retailers to offer solutions that make returns more seamless for consumers.”

Opinions on the ease of returns are divided. While 51% of consumers believe the return process has improved, 32% remain neutral, and 17% feel it has become more difficult. Optimism is highest among millennials (56%) and higher-income consumers (58%). However, skepticism persists among Gen X (21%), Gen Z (18%), and lower-income respondents (18%), signaling an opportunity for retailers to enhance and better communicate their return policies.

Return policies are a critical factor for consumers, influencing shopping behavior and loyalty. Two-thirds of respondents consider return policies before making a purchase, with nearly 30% stating that these policies directly affect their decision to complete a transaction. Transparent and flexible return options have become essential for retailers looking to build trust and drive sales.

The FedEx Returns Survey was conducted by Morning Consult between December 14 and December 20, 2024. The consumer survey included 2,200 U.S. respondents, with a margin of error of ±2%. A separate survey of 1,000 U.S. business shippers was conducted during the same period, with a margin of error of ±3%.