FedEx Launches fdx Platform to Enhance Customer Experiences for Businesses of All Sizes

FedEx Corporation recently announced the launch of fdx.com, a data-driven commerce platform now available to U.S. customers.

The fdx platform, powered by insights from the extensive FedEx network, aims to improve every stage of the customer journey—boosting demand, increasing conversion rates, optimizing fulfillment, and simplifying returns for businesses of all sizes.

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, introduced the fdx platform at Dreamforce 2024, saying, “The fdx platform is the next step in our connected commerce journey as we make supply chains smarter for everyone.”

Since its initial introduction at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in January 2024, businesses across industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, and beauty have utilized fdx to drive growth and revenue. For example, Z Supply, a female-led fashion brand, has experienced a 6.33% revenue lift and a 1.34% conversion lift on mobile since integrating fdx into their operations.

Key Features of the fdx Platform:

Grow Consumer Demand with ShopRunner : Businesses can drive demand by offering exclusive benefits to shoppers, with the potential for exposure to millions of online consumers through ShopRunner and FedEx channels.

: Businesses can drive demand by offering exclusive benefits to shoppers, with the potential for exposure to millions of online consumers through ShopRunner and FedEx channels. Increase Conversion with Predictive Delivery Estimates (PDE) : Real-time data from FedEx helps businesses provide precise delivery estimates, boosting customer confidence and increasing add-to-cart rates.

: Real-time data from FedEx helps businesses provide precise delivery estimates, boosting customer confidence and increasing add-to-cart rates. Sustainability Insights : Using CO2e emissions data, businesses can predict future emissions, mitigate risks, and stay aligned with industry standards, offering a competitive advantage.

: Using CO2e emissions data, businesses can predict future emissions, mitigate risks, and stay aligned with industry standards, offering a competitive advantage. Branded Order Tracking : Merchants can customize tracking pages and notifications to match their brand, keeping consumers engaged and informed throughout the purchasing journey.

: Merchants can customize tracking pages and notifications to match their brand, keeping consumers engaged and informed throughout the purchasing journey. Simplify Returns with Branded Returns: The platform simplifies returns by offering centralized control for configuring policies, generating labels, tracking returns, and viewing insights.

Looking Ahead

The fdx platform is set to evolve with new enhancements and features designed to further optimize each stage of the customer journey—from initial discovery and purchase to tracking and returns. FedEx customers can learn more by visiting fdx.com or contacting their Sales Representative directly.