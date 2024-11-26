FedEx Prepares to Handle Holiday Shipping Surge with New Tracking Features and Expanded Services

FedEx announced that it is fully prepared to manage the high demands of the upcoming holiday shipping season. With over 500,000 team members and the capacity to process 16 million packages daily, the company is confident it can deliver a seamless experience for customers, even with five fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“FedEx has been gearing up all year for the peak holiday season, and we’re committed to making it easy, fast, and affordable for our customers,” said Brie Carere, executive vice president and chief customer officer at FedEx. “Consumers will inevitably feel the holiday rush due to five fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, and we’re prepared to give our customers more peace of mind with enhanced visibility and accuracy in estimated delivery times.”

New Visibility Tools for Secure Deliveries

FedEx has rolled out enhancements to its package tracking capabilities, including two new features accessible through the FedEx Mobile app.

Map View : This feature allows customers to track the real-time location of the delivery truck, complete with the latest timestamp, during the four-hour Estimated Delivery Time Window.

: This feature allows customers to track the real-time location of the delivery truck, complete with the latest timestamp, during the four-hour Estimated Delivery Time Window. Picture Proof of Delivery Attempt (PPODA): In cases of missed deliveries, customers can view an image of the door tag left by the courier, adding transparency and reassurance. This builds on the existing Picture Proof of Delivery (PPOD) feature, which provides a photo of the exact drop-off location for completed deliveries. FedEx reports that over three billion delivery images have been captured using PPOD.

Key Holiday Shipping Insights

FedEx has shared several key details to help customers prepare for the holiday shipping season:

Busiest Day : The company predicts that Monday, December 2, also known as Cyber Monday, will be the peak day for holiday shipping. Subsequent Mondays leading up to Christmas are also expected to see high volume.

: The company predicts that Monday, December 2, also known as Cyber Monday, will be the peak day for holiday shipping. Subsequent Mondays leading up to Christmas are also expected to see high volume. Recipient Control : The FedEx Delivery Manager app gives customers flexibility to manage their deliveries, including scheduling drop-offs, redirecting packages, or placing vacation holds.

: The FedEx Delivery Manager app gives customers flexibility to manage their deliveries, including scheduling drop-offs, redirecting packages, or placing vacation holds. Affordable Shipping : With FedEx One Rate, customers can ship two-day packages for a flat rate, which is available through January 19, 2025.

: With FedEx One Rate, customers can ship two-day packages for a flat rate, which is available through January 19, 2025. Simplified Returns: FedEx continues to enhance return solutions, offering services like no-label, no-box returns at over 56,000 locations, including FedEx Drop Box spots.