Final Defendant Sentenced in $7.7 Million Pandemic Fraud Scheme

Timothy Boyle has become the last of eight defendants sentenced in a sweeping $7.7 million pandemic fraud scheme that targeted Small Business Administration (SBA) programs and state unemployment benefits. This case, which highlights both the vulnerabilities in fraud detection systems and the relentless pursuit of justice by government agencies, serves as a critical reminder for small business owners about the significance of safeguarding their operations and ensuring compliance.

The scheme, orchestrated primarily by DeAngelo Jackson-Portwood, involved fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment assistance and bogus applications for loans designed to help businesses weather the economic storm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between early 2020 and May 2021, Jackson-Portwood and his co-defendants forged identities and submitted over 1,000 claims across 17 states, yielding more than $5.6 million in ill-gotten gains from unemployment programs. Additionally, they filed 575 fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, ultimately obtaining approximately $2.1 million.

US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. emphasized the scale of the deception: “Today’s sentence concludes one of the largest pandemic fraud cases in our state. Jackson-Portwood fleeced the American taxpayer through a brazen fraud scheme.” The repercussions of this fraud extend beyond financial loss; they disrupt the livelihoods of hard-working individuals who relied on these resources during a national crisis.

The financial fallout from such schemes often lands heavily on the shoulders of legitimate small businesses, particularly as state workforce agencies are forced to absorb the losses incurred through fraudulent claims. This situation leads to increased scrutiny and potential delays in the processing of legitimate claims. Small business owners may find themselves faced with tighter regulations or even increased premiums, affecting cash flow and operations.

The nature of the fraud also raised substantial privacy concerns. As noted in a quote from Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, “Among those victims was a nurse working 12-plus hour shifts on the front lines during COVID-19, who then had to fight to clear her name after her identity was stolen.” Small business owners must be aware of the importance of protecting personal and company information. Identity theft can have far-reaching implications that stretch beyond individual victims to affect business operations and reputations.

In light of these crimes, there are key takeaways and actionable insights for small business owners:

Be Vigilant with Sensitive Information: Protect customer and employee data with robust cybersecurity measures. Regularly update passwords, use encryption, and educate staff about phishing attacks. Understand SBA Programs Thoroughly: Familiarize yourself with SBA lending programs, including the criteria and documentation required. This knowledge can help safeguard against potential misunderstandings or fraudulent activities that could impact your business. Report Suspicious Activity: If you notice unusual claims or suspect fraud, report it to local authorities immediately. Partners such as the SBA and the Department of Labor are committed to investigating such issues, as evidenced by their relentless pursuit of the defendants in this case. Stay Informed: Subscribe to updates from the SBA Office of Inspector General to remain aware of recent investigative findings, guidelines, and reforms that can affect your business operations. Knowledge is an essential defense against fraud.

Challenges lie ahead, as the increased scrutiny following this case could mean more rigorous audits and longer processing times for legitimate claims. Small business owners should anticipate an evolving regulatory environment and remain proactive in compliance to avoid potential pitfalls.

While the sentencing of these defendants marks a significant closure to a substantial fraud case, it also opens the dialog around the protection of legitimate businesses. The fraudsters have illustrated vulnerabilities in our systems, but also the perseverance of law enforcement to hold them accountable. As stated by Michelle Blank, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of SBA-OIG, “This sentencing serves as a reminder that fraud is not a victimless crime.” Entrepreneurs must recognize their role in fostering a culture of security and integrity in their businesses.

For more detailed information on the case and the implications for small businesses, visit the original SBA article here.