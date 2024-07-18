fireworks-lead-to-devastating-damage-for-small-business

Fireworks are a huge part of many summer celebrations, but they can also cause serious damage if used improperly. Unfortunately, one small business in Arlington, Virginia, was the victim of improper use of fireworks during this Independence Day week, causing a huge fire that destroyed nearly everything the business had.

Wheel Repair Pro, an auto repair shop in town, suffered $250,000 worth of damage thanks to a building fire that officials say was caused by fireworks. Investigators are not sure if the fire was accidental or intentional, despite there being video footage of the event. Regardless of the intent, a business owner is now left trying to rebuild everything following the incident.

Owner Milan Cukalovic told Fox 5 DC, “Good thing I didn’t have any cars inside, no customers’ cars. That’s the good part, but all my machinery, my tools, everything is high end because my, so everything is gone, everything is destroyed really.”

He continued, “We need to rebuild everything, start from scratch if we need. But that’s my goal.”

According to the local fire marshal, the fireworks that appeared on security footage were illegal in Arlington County. But clearly, that doesn’t stop young people from getting their hands on them and using them without taking the necessary precautions.

In this case, the business itself was not to blame for the incident. And it’s unclear if anything could’ve been done to prevent or limit the damage. But for other business owners, the lesson is to use caution around fireworks and encourage others to do the same.

Everything from sparklers to bottle rockets can be common in many summer gatherings. And some small businesses may even sell or use these at special events throughout the season. But having fire safety equipment and training in place is key. And those that do use fireworks for any reason need to use extreme caution to prevent widespread damage and potential harm to customers, employees, and anyone around your business.