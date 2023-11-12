16 Fitness Franchises to Start

If you’re looking for a new business to start, consider a fitness franchise. There are many different types of franchises to choose from like fitness centers.

In this article, we’ll look at 16 franchises in the fitness industry that you can start. You’re sure to find one that fits your interests, and experience. Let’s get started!

What is a Fitness Franchise?

A fitness franchise is a boutique fitness studio that offers personal training and exercise equipment to customers. A fitness franchise offers an affordable way to get started in the health and fitness industry.

It’s a turnkey business with a proven track record. A fitness franchise provides you with the training, marketing, and support you need to succeed.

The Fitness Industry in 2022

The health and fitness industry is worth about $36 billion in the United States, is growing 8.7% per year globally, and is a great place for any aspiring entrepreneur. Personal training is a fast-growing segment of the health and fitness industry.

The best gym franchises are also expanding rapidly with many new gyms opening each year.

Why You Should Consider a Fitness Franchise

There are many reasons to get into the fitness franchise industry. Here are five of them:

Growing industry. This industry is continuing to grow as people become more health conscious. There’s a high demand for personal trainers and fitness services.

Be your own boss. A franchise gives you the opportunity to be your own boss and run your own business.

Proven business model. A franchise comes with a proven business model. You’ll know what works and what doesn’t.

Turnkey business. A franchise is a turnkey business. That means everything is set up for you. All you have to do is turn the key and start making money.

Support. When you buy a franchise, you’re not in it alone. Franchise owners have the support of the franchisor and other franchisees.

Criteria for Choosing the Best Fitness Franchise: Our Methodology

Here’s a set of general criteria and their importance scale that any small business owner or entrepreneur should consider:

Franchise Reputation (5/5): The reputation of the fitness franchise is paramount. Look for franchises with a strong track record of success in the fitness industry.

Location Strategy (5/5): The location of your fitness franchise is significant. Analyze market demographics and identify areas with high demand for fitness services and potential customers.

Variety of Offerings (4/5): Evaluate the variety and quality of fitness programs and equipment offered. A diverse range of offerings can attract a broader customer base.

Initial Investment Costs (4/5): Assess the upfront costs, including franchise fees, equipment, and real estate expenses. Ensure they align with your budget and financial plan.

Training and Support (4/5): Consider the level of training and ongoing support provided by the franchisor. Comprehensive training programs and ongoing assistance are crucial in the fitness industry.

Licensing and Compliance (4/5): Ensure that the fitness franchise complies with all necessary licensing and health regulations in your area.

Marketing and Branding (3/5): Research the franchise’s marketing and branding efforts. A strong brand presence can attract more customers to your fitness establishment.

Equipment Quality (3/5): Assess the quality and maintenance of fitness equipment provided. High-quality, well-maintained equipment ensures customer satisfaction.

Customer Reviews and Feedback (3/5): Check customer reviews and feedback about the franchise. Positive reviews can indicate customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Membership Pricing and Structure (3/5): Evaluate the membership pricing and structure. A competitive and flexible pricing model can attract and retain members.

Trainer Qualifications (2/5): Consider the qualifications and certifications of fitness trainers at the franchise. Well-trained staff can enhance the customer experience.

Customer Engagement and Retention Programs (2/5): Look for franchises that offer programs to engage and retain customers. These can contribute to long-term success.

Technology Integration (2/5): Assess the integration of technology for services like scheduling, tracking progress, and online classes. Modern technology can improve customer experience.

Community and Social Engagement (2/5): Investigate the franchise’s involvement in the local fitness community and social engagement. Building a fitness community can boost membership.

Flexibility of Operating Hours (2/5): Consider the flexibility of operating hours. Some franchises offer extended hours, catering to different customer schedules.

Top Fitness Franchises

Not sure which franchise to go with? Well here’s a list of the top franchises in the fitness industry to help you decide:

1. Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is a great opportunity for those looking to get into the health and fitness industry.

The initial franchise fee to open a Planet Fitness is only $20,000, and the total initial investment can range from $1 million to $4.1 million. There is also a royalty fee of 7% of the total gross fees, and advertising fees vary.

2. Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is a great opportunity that has an initial franchise fee ranging from $3,150 to $42,500 and an estimated initial investment of $381,575 – $783,897.

There is a flat monthly royalty fee and advertising fee, making it easy to budget for. The minimum liquid capital required is $175,000 and the minimum net worth required is $350,000.

3. Snap Fitness

Snap Fitness is a franchise opportunity with an initial investment ranging from $354,738 to $1,211,917. In addition, Snap Fitness requires a minimum liquid capital of $250,000 and a minimum net worth of $1 million.

4. Crunch Fitness

The initial franchise fee for Crunch Fitness is only $25,000, which is a relatively low barrier to entry. The total initial investment can range from $304,500 to $2.1 million for this business opportunity.

The royalty fees are 5% of monthly gross sales, and the advertising fees are 2% of monthly gross sales, so you’ll want to factor those costs into your business plan. You’ll also need a minimum net worth of $1 million and liquid capital of $400,000.

5. Orangetheory Fitness

If you’re looking for an intense, full-body workout, Orangetheory Fitness is the franchise for you. Initial franchise fees range from $54,950 to $59,950, and your total initial investment could range from $563,529 to $999,121.

You’ll also have to pay a royalty fee of 8% of gross sales and an advertising fee of 2% to 3% of gross sales. To qualify for a franchise, you’ll need at least $350,000 in liquid capital and a net worth of $1 million.

6. Club Pilates

Club Pilates is a great opportunity that has an initial franchise fee of $60,000 and a total initial investment ranging from $179,100 to $368,000. The royalty fees are 7% of gross sales and the local advertising requirement is a minimum of $1,500 per month.

7. Pure Barre

Pure Barre is an awesome franchise opportunity. The initial franchise fee is $60,000, with a total initial investment that ranges from $198,650 to $446,250. Royalty fees are set at 7% of gross sales, while advertising fees amount to 1% of monthly sales.

To become a Pure Barre franchisee, you must have a minimum liquid capital of $90,000 and a net worth of at least $300,000.

8. The Bar Method

The Bar Method is a franchise opportunity that requires its franchisees to be certified barre instructors. The initial franchise fee is $42,500 and the total initial investment ranges from $237,559 to $499,869. The royalty fees are 6% and the advertising fees are 2%.

More Top Gym Franchises

While the first eight franchises on our list are great, here are eight more for you to choose from:

9. UFC Gym

UFC Gym is a franchise opportunity that is perfect for those who are passionate about fitness and the UFC. The investment required to open one ranges from $1,080,000 to $4,213,000, making it a relatively expensive investment.

However, the potential profits that can be earned make it well worth the cost. To open one, you must have a minimum net worth of $1,500,000 and a minimum liquid capital of $500,000.

10. Jazzercise

Jazzercise is a franchise opportunity that requires an initial franchise fee of $1,250 and a monthly Continuing Franchise Fee (CFF) of 20% of gross revenues or $250 per month minimum.

The total initial investment ranges from $2,405 to $3,200 and music royalty fees can cost up to $323 per year. Additionally, music downloads can cost up to $250 per year. General Liability Insurance costs up to $275 per year.

11. Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym is a well-known and reputable fitness franchise with a total initial investment ranging from $2,218,250 to $5,000,500. The initial franchise fee is $40,000. The minimum liquid capital required is $400,000 and the minimum net worth required is $1 million.

12. F45 Training

The F45 Training franchise opportunity has an initial franchise fee of $50,000 with a total initial investment of between $313,200 and $485,100.

Franchisees are also responsible for monthly royalty fees of 7% of gross sales or $2,500 per month, as well as advertising fees of $2,500 per month.

To qualify for this opportunity, franchisees must have a minimum liquid capital of $300,000 liquid capital or access to partners or investors.

13. 9Round

9Round is a fitness franchise that offers kickboxing and circuit training classes. The initial franchise fee ranges from $2,500 to $39,900, and the total initial investment ranges from $113,300 to $266,400.

Franchisees must pay a royalty fee of $600 per month and a national marketing fee of $200 or 2% of net sales per month, whichever is greater.

14. Fit Body Boot Camp

Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchise opportunity that requires an investment of between $165,100 and $231,600, which includes a franchise fee of $49,600. Franchisees will be responsible for a royalty fee of 5% and an advertising fee of $500/month.

15. Burn Boot Camp

Burn Boot Camp is a fitness franchise with a strong emphasis on women’s health and wellness. The initial franchise fee ranges from $43,000 to $45,000, and the total initial investment ranges from $150,330 to $406,500.

Royalty fees are 6% of gross sales, and advertising fees are 2% of gross sales. The minimum liquid capital required is $150,000, and the minimum net worth required is $300,000. You’ll also need a credit score of 700+ to qualify.

16. TITLE Boxing Club

The TITLE Boxing Club franchise opportunity has an initial franchise fee of just $49,500. In addition, the total initial investment required is between $171,951 and $514,993.

You’ll need a minimum net worth of $400,000 and minimum liquid capital of $100,000 to qualify for this opportunity.

How to Choose the Best Franchise to Set Up Your Fitness Company

Choosing a franchise can be difficult. Here are four things to consider when choosing the best franchise opportunity for yourself:

Brand Name

How well-known is the brand name? A well-known brand name can help you attract customers, as they will be familiar with the company’s reputation.

Franchisor Support

What kind of support does the franchisor offer? A good franchisor will provide you with training and support in setting up your business.

Initial Investment Required

How much money do you need to invest in the franchise? Make sure you have enough capital to cover the initial investment and ongoing costs.

Franchisor’s Reputation

What is the franchisor’s reputation? Make sure you research the company thoroughly before signing any agreements.

How Much Does It Cost to Start a Gym Franchise?

The cost to start a gym franchise can vary depending on the franchise’s size, location, and brand. The initial investment required is between about $2,405 and over $5 million. Ongoing costs such as royalties and marketing fees also need to be considered.

Is a Fitness Franchise Profitable?

Fitness franchises can be profitable, but it depends on several factors, such as location, competition, and the type of franchise. A well-run fitness franchise can bring in a good income, but it takes hard work and dedication to make it successful.

