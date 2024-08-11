Fiverr Expands eCommerce Solutions with Acquisition of AutoDS, a Leading Dropshipping Automation Tool

Fiverr has announced its acquisition of AutoDS, a subscription-based platform that provides end-to-end solutions for dropshippers. AutoDS offers tools for product research and sourcing, inventory management, and automated fulfillment, catering to tens of thousands of paying subscribers worldwide.

Strategic Synergies and Growth

Fiverr’s acquisition of AutoDS aligns with its strategy to expand its offerings beyond a traditional marketplace, evolving into a comprehensive platform that not only connects businesses with talent but also provides software solutions to meet their digital needs. This acquisition enhances Fiverr’s footprint in fast-growing sectors such as dropshipping, website development, e-commerce management, and social media marketing.

“AutoDS has built an impressive product and community that is highly synergetic with Fiverr. Dropshipping and its adjacent services in marketing and programming verticals are some of the fastest growing categories on Fiverr. It is also a community that is deeply rooted in Fiverr’s origin, where anyone with talent and idea can leverage FIverr’s platform to build a business,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr.

AutoDS’s Role in the Fiverr Ecosystem

Founded in 2018, AutoDS has rapidly grown to become a leader in the dropshipping industry, with tools that automate key aspects of the dropshipping process. The platform supports sourcing from major channels such as Amazon and eBay and provides a centralized dashboard where users can monitor multiple stores, with automated price updates as suppliers change prices. AutoDS’s AIWrite tool further optimizes listings for dropshippers, enhancing efficiency and scalability.

The acquisition brings tens of thousands of dropshippers into the Fiverr ecosystem, expanding Fiverr’s e-commerce buyer base and reinforcing its dominance in the dropshipping sector. This move comes at a time when the global dropshipping market is experiencing significant growth, valued at USD 285 billion in 2023 and projected to exceed USD 2 trillion by 2033.

“Our audiences are very similar – ambitious entrepreneurs who are building and growing their businesses – so the opportunity is clear,,” said Lior Pozin, co-founder and CEO of AutoDS.

AutoDS will continue to operate independently while collaborating closely with Fiverr to leverage synergies and maximize growth opportunities.