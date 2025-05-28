Fiverr Reports Massive Spike in AI Agent-Related Freelancer Demand

Fiverr International Ltd. has reported a dramatic surge in demand for freelancers specializing in AI agent development, with searches rising 18,347% over the last six months.

According to the company’s Spring 2025 Business Trends Index, which analyzes tens of millions of searches since September 2024, businesses are increasingly outsourcing work to freelance specialists who can implement AI systems capable of independently performing tasks like reading emails, scheduling meetings, and handling customer questions.

This surge in interest comes as businesses race to integrate so-called “digital colleagues” into their workflows. Fiverr says the adoption of AI agents is outpacing many companies’ in-house technical capabilities, pushing them to seek external expertise.

“Nearly 30% of my Fiverr orders are for AI agent development, with demand shifting dramatically from simple chatbots to multi-agent systems working across web, WhatsApp, and voice channels,” said Mark Kashef, an AI consultant on Fiverr and the founder and CEO of Prompt Advisors. “Businesses have pivoted from asking ‘What can AI do?’ to ‘How quickly can we integrate AI into our workflows?’ – with automation, voice, and integration requests now comprising 49% of my project pipeline.”

The report highlights a growing paradox in the AI adoption trend. While companies move to embrace automation, many are also seeking help to make AI-generated content sound more human. Fiverr reported a 641% increase in searches for freelancers who can “humanize AI content” — including rewriting chatbot scripts, marketing emails, and website copy.

“Despite the buzz around AI agents, most businesses don’t fully understand what they are or how to use them, and that knowledge gap is driving a surge in freelance demand,” said Yoav Hornung, Head of Verticals at Fiverr. “With generative AI now widely accessible, many businesses are turning to freelancers to help their content stand out, bringing fresh perspectives, creativity, and expertise that elevate their work beyond what automation alone can achieve.”

Fiverr’s index also showed increased demand for freelancers who specialize in automation tools and digital marketing platforms. Searches for Go High Level rose 1,489%, Make.com 1,083%, Substack 2,028%, and Beehiiv 1,211% as businesses look to expand their online presence through specialized services.