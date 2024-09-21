Fiverr Expands Finance Category with Nearly Two Dozen Specialty Services

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) recently announced the launch of its new Financial Services Vertical, offering nearly two dozen specialized financial services.

This expansion caters to the growing demand for financial expertise in a market expected to comprise 31% of the global economy.

Fiverr’s new vertical provides businesses of all sizes, at any stage of development, with easy access to experienced freelancers who can assist with critical financial tasks such as asset valuation, financial modeling, and investor sourcing.

This development aligns with the finance industry’s rapid growth, which is expanding at a rate of 7.7% compared to the previous year. With over two-thirds of finance companies now leveraging freelancers to boost productivity, roles like Fractional CFOs have become essential for startups and established businesses alike. Fiverr’s 2024 Spring Business Trends Index further highlights a surge in demand for services related to fundraising, business planning, and economics, demonstrating the increasing need for financial expertise across the board.

Core Categories and Specialized Services

Fiverr’s expanded finance vertical features six core categories:

Accounting Services

Tax Consulting

Corporate Finance

Financial Planning and Analysis

Fundraising

Personal Finance and Wealth Management

These core categories are complemented by specialized subcategories, including Fractional CFOs, Fundraising Consultation, and Financial Modeling, offering a holistic approach to financial management that supports businesses from startup funding and strategic planning to long-term financial health.

To learn more about Fiverr’s financial services and explore the available talent, visit Fiverr’s Financial Services Vertical.