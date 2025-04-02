Fiverr Launches Freelancer Equity Program for Top U.S. Talent

Fiverr has introduced a new Freelancer Equity Program aimed at providing top-performing U.S.-based freelancers on its platform with a financial stake in the company. The initiative offers eligible freelancers up to $10,000 in Fiverr shares, with equity grants distributed over four years based on annual eligibility requirements.

The program arrives as the freelance economy continues its rapid growth, with projections indicating that freelancers could make up half of the U.S. workforce by 2027. Fiverr describes the program as a way to deliver additional financial value to freelancers beyond their regular earnings.

“Freelancers are the backbone of today’s economy and the heart of Fiverr’s success,” said Micha Kaufman, Founder & CEO of Fiverr. “With this initiative, they’re not just shaping the future of work—we’re actually giving them a piece of it, making Fiverr not just a platform for work, but a place where equity can also be earned.”

Freelancers who qualify for the program will be notified in the coming days. Fiverr states that the equity grants are structured to recognize and encourage continued excellence among high-performing freelancers while serving as motivation for emerging talent on the platform.

“This is something we’ve long wanted to offer, and after careful development and extensive work, we’ve created a program around how we can build success together with our talent,” added Kaufman. “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to innovation not just in technology, but in how we value and invest in our talent community.”

The Freelancer Equity Program is part of Fiverr’s broader effort to deepen engagement with its freelancer community and reward those who contribute most significantly to the platform’s growth. The company emphasized that participation is subject to eligibility requirements and applicable laws, including U.S. securities regulations.

According to Fiverr, the program can serve both as a recognition for current top contributors and an aspirational goal for other freelancers using the platform.