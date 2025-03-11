Fiverr Launches Freelancer Equity Program, Offering Shares to Top Freelancers

Fiverr has introduced a Freelancer Equity Program, granting shares to top-performing, eligible freelancers based in the United States. The initiative aims to provide financial benefits beyond traditional earnings, reinforcing Fiverr’s commitment to its freelancer community.

As freelancers are projected to represent half of the U.S. workforce by 2027, Fiverr sees this program as a means of offering additional financial incentives. The program will provide up to $10,000 in Fiverr shares to eligible freelancers, with equity grants distributed over four years based on annual eligibility requirements.

“Freelancers are the backbone of today’s economy and the heart of Fiverr’s success,” said Micha Kaufman, Founder & CEO of Fiverr. “With this initiative, they’re not just shaping the future of work—we’re actually giving them a piece of it, making Fiverr not just a platform for work, but a place where equity can also be earned.”

Eligible freelancers will be notified in the coming days regarding their participation in the program. The initiative is structured to encourage sustained excellence and continued engagement among Fiverr’s highest-performing freelancers, while also serving as an aspirational goal for others on the platform.

“This is something we’ve long wanted to offer, and after careful development and extensive work, we’ve created a program around how we can build success together with our talent,” added Kaufman. “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to innovation not just in technology, but in how we value and invest in our talent community.”

The Freelancer Equity Program marks a significant step in Fiverr’s efforts to strengthen its relationship with freelancers by offering them a direct stake in the company’s success.

