Fiverr Expands Upmarket with New Subscription Plans and Team Collaboration Features

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has introduced new subscription plans for Fiverr Pro and launched a Team Account feature, marking a significant step in its upmarket expansion. The updates, part of Fiverr’s 2025 Winter Product Release, are designed to provide businesses and freelancers with greater flexibility, efficiency, and scalability.

Fiverr’s new subscription-based Pro plans are structured to reward businesses as their order volume increases. These plans provide growing companies with enhanced tools and dedicated support to optimize their freelance hiring process.

Fiverr Pro Essential – Tailored for businesses spending $1,000 or more annually, this plan offers vetted talent, hands-on hiring support, and team collaboration tools at no cost. Users receive benefits such as a satisfaction guarantee, free shortlisting, and a 25% discount on Fiverr’s expert sourcing service.

Fiverr Pro Advanced – Designed for larger enterprises, this plan builds on Essential features and introduces seamless contract signing, worker classification audits, and background checks to ensure compliance. Subscribers also gain dedicated support and strategic consultation from a Business Success Manager.

Team Account Enhances Freelancer and Business Collaboration

Fiverr’s Team Account is a highly requested feature aimed at streamlining project management for businesses and independent professionals. The tool allows freelancers and agencies to collaborate under a unified account, helping them manage workloads, expand bandwidth, and communicate efficiently with clients.

“The Fiverr we know today is a culmination of years of understanding what businesses and freelancers need to thrive,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr. “Over the years, Fiverr has become more than a marketplace for small digital services and is now the platform that the world’s largest companies use for complex projects. With new changes across the general marketplace and with Fiverr Pro, we’re excited to have designed a solution that not only encourages companies to scale and succeed with the best talent on the market but also gives more control to the freelancers and agencies looking to grow their business on the platform.”

With the Fiverr Pro subscriptions and Team Account now available, businesses and professionals can leverage these tools to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and maximize growth opportunities on the platform.