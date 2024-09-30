Fiverr Survey Reveals Persistent AI Anxiety Among Marketing Executives

Fiverr recently released its second annual Marketing Executives Report from Fiverr Pro, revealing that marketing leaders in the U.S. continue to express concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their industry. The report also highlights a growing reliance on freelancers to fill skill gaps, with many executives loosening return-to-office (RTO) policies and integrating freelance talent into their core teams.

“This annual survey offers a clear and detailed year over year snapshot of the changing priorities within marketing, showing how industry leaders are adapting their strategies to remain competitive. It’s evident that the leaders who use freelancers don’t see them as just a bonus; they’re productivity game-changers. It’s clear that freelancers aren’t just here to pick up the slack-they’re here to help you win. In a world where speed and flexibility define success, freelancers are integral to a company’s competitiveness,” says Maya Roisman, General Manager of Fiverr Pro.

Key Findings from the 2024 Report:

Freelancers as Essential Team Members : 69% of marketing executives report an increase in freelancer utilization this year, with freelancers contributing to at least one out of every four projects for 63% of surveyed leaders.

: 69% of marketing executives report an increase in freelancer utilization this year, with freelancers contributing to at least one out of every four projects for 63% of surveyed leaders. Post-Layoff Skill Gaps : 28% of marketing executives are turning to freelancers to cover skill gaps left by workforce reductions, indicating the importance of freelance talent in maintaining operational efficiency.

: 28% of marketing executives are turning to freelancers to cover skill gaps left by workforce reductions, indicating the importance of freelance talent in maintaining operational efficiency. Return-to-Office (RTO) Policy Relaxation : While 87% of executives maintain some form of RTO policy, this is a drop from 95% in 2023. Of those frequently using freelancers, 43% offer more flexible office policies, reflecting a shift toward hybrid workforce models.

: While 87% of executives maintain some form of RTO policy, this is a drop from 95% in 2023. Of those frequently using freelancers, 43% offer more flexible office policies, reflecting a shift toward hybrid workforce models. Quarterly Challenges and Outsourcing : Marketing executives identified Q2 and Q3 as the most challenging times of the year. Over 50% of respondents are considering outsourcing brand management and other critical functions to freelancers during these high-stress periods.

: Marketing executives identified Q2 and Q3 as the most challenging times of the year. Over 50% of respondents are considering outsourcing brand management and other critical functions to freelancers during these high-stress periods. AI Anxiety Persists: Despite the growing prominence of AI, 63% of marketing executives surveyed remain concerned about its impact on the industry, suggesting a cautious approach to integrating AI-driven technologies.

Strategic Workforce Planning

The report underscores a strategic shift towards freelance talent as a core component of marketing teams:

Freelancer Conversion to Full-Time Roles : 70% of marketing executives have transitioned freelancers into full-time roles, reflecting the long-term value of freelancers.

: 70% of marketing executives have transitioned freelancers into full-time roles, reflecting the long-term value of freelancers. Talent Recommendation: Nearly all (99%) of marketing executives who frequently use freelancers are likely to recommend hiring freelance talent to other industry leaders.

To explore the full findings and insights from the 2024 Marketing Executives Survey, visit: Fiverr Blog.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide among 503 U.S. marketing executives from companies with 50 or more employees. Data was collected from June 8, 2024, to August 15, 2024. Censuswide follows the Market Research Society’s (MRS) code of conduct and ESOMAR principles.