fiverr-transforms-into-hiring-platform-with-2024-summer-product-release

Fiverr has launched its 2024 summer product release, marking its transformation from a services marketplace to a hiring platform. This release includes deeper AI integration with Fiverr Neo, a new professions catalog, a satisfaction guarantee, and a rewards program to meet the evolving demands of today’s businesses.

Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr, noted that major shifts in the workplace require new solutions. “Today’s new releases provide an expanded range of options for businesses to recruit skilled talent and integrate freelancers into their workforce,” he said. The updates allow businesses to better recruit the talent they need by showcasing freelancers’ full skill sets and offering flexible hourly work options.

Fiverr’s new professions catalog enables customers to search by professions and skills, providing detailed information about freelancers’ backgrounds and experience. This feature helps customers find the right talent for their long-term projects.

For the first time, Fiverr Pro freelancers can offer hourly rates, allowing businesses to engage with freelancers for ongoing projects and recurring consultations. This flexibility is valuable as job requirements evolve over time.

Fiverr also introduces business partners who manage projects from start to finish. These experienced project managers will assemble freelance teams to ensure high-quality results quickly and within budget.

A satisfaction guarantee for Fiverr Pro customers ensures confidence in choosing Fiverr’s skilled freelancers. This money-back guarantee covers services bought from Fiverr Pro sellers.

The new business rewards program features three tiers of benefits: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Benefits include 5% back in Fiverr credits for freelancer orders, a dedicated Business Success Manager, free project planning, and additional credits for large deposits.

Fiverr’s kickstart program for new talent provides guided onboarding, free courses, market research tools, real-time AI-based feedback, and profile enhancement features. This program is designed to set new freelancers up for success.

AI integration continues to play a significant role in Fiverr’s platform. Neo, trained on Fiverr’s extensive data set, helps customers find what they need by narrowing down criteria, asking relevant follow-up questions, and providing updated search results. AI Briefs powered by Neo assist customers in articulating project needs, creating structured briefs, and prompting for details like timelines and deliverables.

Enhanced reviews powered by Neo allow customers to write detailed reviews based on their experiences, improving the quality of reviews and providing freelancers with valuable insights.

Fiverr’s summer product release is initially available on an invitation basis and will roll out to the entire community over the next few months.