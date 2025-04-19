Flint Launches Rescue Fund for Small Businesses Recovering from Pandemic

The City of Flint, in partnership with LISC Flint, has launched the Flint Small Business Rescue Fund, a one-time grant initiative aimed at supporting local businesses still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, the program will provide reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 to 20 eligible small businesses located within Flint city limits.

The application period opens April 18 and runs through April 30, 2025. Businesses must demonstrate qualifying expenses incurred between March 3, 2020, and October 31, 2023, to be considered. Eligible expenses include payroll, rent, utilities, equipment purchases, and other costs directly related to pandemic recovery.

“Through prayer, planning and partnership, we will continue to strengthen economic outcomes,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of the Flint community, and they deserve every opportunity to thrive.”

According to LISC Flint Executive Director Juan Zuniga, the fund is designed to aid businesses that endured difficult economic conditions during the pandemic. “The Flint Small Business Rescue Fund represents a critical investment in our local entrepreneurs who kept going through some of the toughest economic conditions we’ve seen in decades,” Zuniga said. “This City of Flint provided funding is about resilience, recovery, and restoring community wealth from the ground up.”

To be eligible for funding, businesses must:

Be a brick-and-mortar, for-profit operation within Flint city limits

Employ no more than 30 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees

Have been operational prior to October 1, 2020, with LLC filed before that date

Be in good standing with the City of Flint, confirmed by the ARPA Good Standing Document

Provide documentation of financial hardship and proof of qualified expenses

If the number of applicants exceeds available funding, LISC Flint will conduct a random lottery to determine awardees. All applications will be reviewed by LISC Flint.

To assist applicants, SIPI, Inc. will host several support sessions:

Virtual Info Session with LISC : Tuesday, April 22, 3:00–4:00 PM

: Tuesday, April 22, 3:00–4:00 PM In-Person Office Hours : Friday, April 25, 9:00–11:00 AM and 12:00–4:00 PM at SIPI, Inc., 607 E. 2nd Ave, Flint, MI 48502

: Friday, April 25, 9:00–11:00 AM and 12:00–4:00 PM at SIPI, Inc., 607 E. 2nd Ave, Flint, MI 48502 Virtual Technical Assistance Session: Sunday, April 27, 4:00–6:00 PM

Prospective applicants can register or request assistance by emailing milas@sipi-inc.com. To begin the application process, businesses must request a pre-application intake form from LISC Flint or SIPI Inc. via jzuniga@lisc.com. Grant award notifications are expected by June 2025.