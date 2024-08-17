Ford and Mazda Issue “Do Not Drive” Warnings for Over 457,000 Vehicles Due to Recalled Takata Air Bags

Ford Motor Co. and Mazda North American Operations have issued urgent “Do Not Drive” warnings for more than 457,000 vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata air bags. Vehicle owners are strongly urged not to drive these vehicles until the free repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced.

Affected Vehicles:

Ford's Warning: Covers 374,290 model year 2004-2014 vehicles, including: 2004-2006 Ranger 2005-2006 GT 2005-2014 Mustang 2006-2012 Fusion, Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr, Mercury Milan 2007-2010 Edge, Lincoln MKX 2007-2011 Ranger

Mazda's Warning: Covers 82,893 model year 2003-2015 vehicles, including: 2004-2006 B-Series 2007-2009 B-Series 2003-2008 Mazda6, MazdaSpeed6 2004-2011 RX-8 2004-2006 MPV 2009-2013 Mazda6, CX-7, CX-9

Some of these vehicles are over 20 years old, increasing the risk of an air bag rupturing in a crash. If an explosion occurs, it can result in severe injury or death.

Immediate Action Required:

Check for Recalls: Vehicle owners should immediately check if their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall. This can be done by visiting the manufacturer's recall website.

Schedule a Free Repair: If a recall is found, contact your dealership to schedule a free repair as soon as possible.

Follow Manufacturer Warnings: Ford and Mazda are offering free towing, mobile repair, and, if necessary, loaner vehicles to ensure owners can address this issue without delay.

To date, NHTSA has confirmed 27 deaths in the U.S. due to defective Takata air bags, with at least 400 people reportedly injured by exploding inflators. Older vehicles, in particular, pose a higher risk due to the age of the air bag.