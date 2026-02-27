Four Sentenced in $11.5 Million COVID-19 Fraud Scheme in Pennsylvania

On February 10, 2026, the United States District Court dealt a significant blow to fraudsters exploiting the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) initiative. Joshua White, a 44-year-old from Yoe, Pennsylvania, received a 96-month prison sentence for his role in a broad scheme that siphoned off more than $11.5 million in federal funds aimed at supporting small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls related to government assistance programs and their implications for legitimate small business owners.

During the early days of the pandemic, many small businesses turned to these programs for much-needed relief. However, as highlighted by U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller, the White family exploited these funds for fraudulent gains. Joshua White was one of four defendants sentenced in this extensive conspiracy. His father, Creed White, operated Aluminum Alloys Manufacturing and was sentenced to a decade in prison for a similar conspiracy. Others involved, including employee Joseph Bailey and Kester Murray, also faced significant legal consequences.

For small business owners today, the ramifications of this case go beyond the courtroom. The harsh penalties imposed send a clear message: engaging in fraud against federal relief programs is a risky path that can lead to severe personal and financial consequences. As IRS-CI Philadelphia Field Office Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty stated, “These individuals deliberately and repeatedly defrauded the PPP and the EIDL programs, which were designed to help small business owners during the COVID pandemic.” This statement underscores the critical nature of compliance.

Practical insights emerge from this case worth noting. For small business owners seeking federal aid:

Documentation is Key: Ensure that all applications are accurate and substantiated by proper documentation. Misrepresentation or inaccuracies can lead to severe repercussions, including criminal charges. Understand Eligibility: Familiarize yourself with the requirements for PPP and EIDL loans. Each program had clear guidelines, and adherence to these is vital for both securing funds and avoiding legal pitfalls. Transparency is Crucial: Establishing clear communication with banks and lenders can safeguard against misinterpretation or fraud accusations. Regular audits of financial documentation can also prevent issues down the line.

However, potential challenges arise as small business owners navigate these waters. Increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies may lead legitimate businesses to feel the heat, creating an environment where honest applications could undergo rigorous examination. As Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, Special Agent in Charge of the SBA Office of Inspector General, remarked, “When individuals manipulate pandemic relief programs for personal gain, they undermine public trust.” This observation emphasizes the delicate balance legitimate entrepreneurs must maintain in ensuring trust while accessing government funds.

Moreover, the aftermath of fraud cases like this one could lead to adjustments in federal programs, impacting future funding availability. As policymakers tighten regulations to prevent further abuses, small businesses may face increased compliance burdens.

Finally, relying on accurate legal and financial advice can be instrumental in successfully navigating these complexities. Seeking guidance from legal experts and financial advisors familiar with government grants and loans may not only help in making well-informed decisions but also in building trust with lending institutions.

The sentences handed down to the White family serve as a stern warning to those considering deceitful practices. With total restitution exceeding $2.3 million, the focus remains on protecting taxpayer dollars and ensuring that relief programs serve their intended purpose. In light of this case, it’s more important than ever for small business owners to engage in ethical practices when seeking financial support.

For additional context, small businesses interested in keeping informed about investigative cases and oversight reports related to federal assistance can register for updates through the SBA’s Office of Inspector General here.

For more information, view the original U.S. Department of Justice press release here.