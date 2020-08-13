Franchise Guide

The franchise business model has been called one of the greatest ever developed. With a proven track record and established brand, franchises are consistently popular. About 5% of small business owners choose to purchase a franchise versus starting from scratch.  

This Franchise Guide helps you through the process of evaluating and purchasing a franchise.

Franchise 101: The Basics

What is a Franchise?

A franchise gives you the right to use the franchise brand and systems.

Franchise History Infographic

History of Franchising

The first franchises can be traced back to the middle ages. Explore the fascinating history.

Pros and Cons of Franchising (As a Buyer)

Pros and Cons of Franchising

Franchisees are more likely to be successful vs. starting a business.

10 Reasons to Buy a Franchise

Ten compelling benefits and reasons to become a franchise business owner.

10 Challenges Franchisees Face

A list of 10 challenges that a franchise business owner often faces. 

Franchisor vs Franchisee

The franchisor starts the business. The franchisee purchases the right to use the franchise system. 

How Does a Franchise Work?

How Does a Franchise Work?

When you purchase a franchise, the blueprint is laid out with specifications. You just have to follow the plans.
What is a Franchise Fee and How Much Will I Owe?

The fee is owed to the franchisor for use of the brand and system.

Franchise Agreement: 20 Important Things to Know

Franchise Agreement

A signed agreement gives you rights to help safeguard your investment.

Franchise Disclosure Document: The 23 Required Items

Franchise Disclosure Document

This document helps you understand the legal and financial commitments you’ll be making.

Is a Franchise Right for You?

How to Succeed as a Franchisee

What it Takes to Succeed as a Franchisee

You have to make a lot of the right moves when buying a franchise.

Is a Franchise Right for Me?

Is Franchising Right for Me?

Good franchise owners are those who rise to the challenge of being a business owner.

Is Buying A Franchise Really Buying A Job?

Does buying yourself a job really sound all that bad?

Franchise Employee to Franchise Owner

Some franchisees became owners by being an employee first.

Franchise Financing Options: How to Find the Money

Franchise Financing

Identify assets and lenders for the best sources of franchise financing.

Types of Franchises

Types of Franchises and Investment Required

There are over 3,000 franchises in the US in 5 categories.

Franchise vs Business Opportunity

Franchise vs Business Opportunity

The major differences include upfront costs,  support, and the rules.

Are Master Franchises Something to Pursue?

In most systems, a master franchisee doesn’t own or operate outlets.

Multi-Unit Franchises: Path to Wealth

Multi-Unit Franchises: Path To Wealth

In multi-unit franchising, you have to spend money to make money.

Negotiating with the Franchisor

Tips for Buying a Franchise

Tips for buying into someone else’s already successful idea.

How to Research a Franchise

How to Research a Franchise

Eleven inexpensive franchise research steps to make the best choice for you.

Hiring A Franchise Attorney

Do I Need to Hire a Franchise Lawyer?

Work with attorneys who know franchising inside and out.

Questions To Ask Franchise Company Executives

Questions to Ask a Franchisor

Well thought-out questions can have a big impact on your decision.

The Franchise Discovery Day

If you’re invited to a Discovery Day, things are about to get serious.

What If Your Franchisor Goes Under?

Bankruptcy isn’t common, but it does happen. Protect your interests.

Franchise Resources and Templates

Net Worth Calculator

Most franchisors require a certain net worth. Check yours with this calculator.

Comparison Worksheet

Use this template to compare key points as you research franchises. 

Ready to Choose a Franchise?

Franchise Opportunities

