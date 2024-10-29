What is a Freakshake and How Can It Be Used to Market Your Small Restaurant?

Have you heard of the Freakshake trend? Freakshakes refer to huge shakes loaded with ice-cream, cream, and flavored sauces. But they also include unlikely ingredients. Think donuts, cake, biscuits, brownies, and other sweet delights. Freakshakes have become huge in the food service industry. Small restaurateurs should consider capitalizing on the freakshake trend. Put this deliciously popular type of milkshake or dessert on your menu?

What is a Freakshake?

Want to create a Freakshake for your small restaurant? Fill a large glass jug with a luxury milkshake. Make this with ice cream and chocolate, strawberry or another flavored sauce. Then pile up goodies that look as delicious, striking and ‘sinful’ as possible. These goodies include cake, donuts, waffles, marshmallows, fruit, chocolate, and more, piled high to create an extravagant treat. Then, throw a handful of sweets on top for good measure. Want to know how far the freakshake phenomenon has gone? Well, some restaurants even offer savory freakshakes. They include ingredients like cheese and pulled pork, replacing donuts and waffles.

Where Did the Freakshake Trend Originate?

This high calorific dessert supposedly originated in Australia in 2015. A café in Canberra seems the likely creator of the drink. The savvy café owners in Canberra designed the freakshake for a very specific purpose. They were created to be “so ridiculous and over-the-top that people just had to take a photo of it before they ate it.” Cafes often decorate the edge of the glass with chocolate ganache to enhance the visual appeal of freakshakes. Thanks to the sharing power of social media, these oversized, ultra-sweet milkshakes quickly became a global sensation, with cafes, restaurants, and customers delighting in sharing their freakshakes with followers, and the more flamboyant, striking, and gastronomically sinful, the better.

Creating the Perfect Freakshake Creating the perfect freakshake requires a combination of high-quality ingredients, creativity, and attention to detail. Here are some tips to help you create a show-stopping freakshake: Start with a Rich Base: Begin with a rich and creamy ice cream base, such as chocolate or vanilla. This will form the foundation of your freakshake and ensure it's delicious from the first sip to the last.

Whipped Cream and Drizzles: Add a generous helping of whipped cream on top, and drizzle with chocolate sauce or salted caramel. These elements not only add flavor but also make the freakshake look irresistible.

Pile High with Goodies: Pile high with edible creations, such as cookies, brownies, or marshmallow fluff. The more extravagant, the better! These toppings make your freakshake visually appealing and add a variety of textures.

Variety of Textures and Flavors: Use a variety of textures and flavors to create a visually appealing and delicious freakshake. Consider adding crunchy elements like pretzels or nuts for an extra layer of excitement.

Balance the Sweetness: Consider adding a sprinkle of sea salt or a pinch of cinnamon to balance out the sweetness. This can enhance the overall flavor profile and make your freakshake stand out.

: Consider adding a sprinkle of sea salt or a pinch of cinnamon to balance out the sweetness. This can enhance the overall flavor profile and make your freakshake stand out. Get Creative: Don’t be afraid to get creative and experiment with different toppings and flavor combinations. The more unique and eye-catching, the more likely customers will want to share their experience on social media. By following these tips, you can create a freakshake that is sure to impress your customers and keep them coming back for more.

Freakshakes and Social Media

These brightly-colored edible creations are made to be photographed and shared around the world on social media, with the photo-sharing portal Instagram being a favorite channel for restaurants and freakshake-happy customers to share their freakshake images.

View this post on Instagram Fridays are for #freakshakes Cheers to the weekend @ree7amsterdam ? #amsterdamfancyfood A post shared by Amsterdam Fancy Food (@amsterdamfancyfood) on Apr 5, 2019 at 5:32am PDT

A mere search of #freakshake on Instagram brings up more than 50,000 posts, each trying to outdo the other on the flamboyant stakes.

View this post on Instagram SMORELICIOUS vs COOKIE MONSTER ???? if you HAD to choose, which one would you go for?! ? A post shared by Snowopolis (@snowopolisco) on Apr 16, 2019 at 10:30am PDT

Rather than being pictured toasting with a glass of bubbly or a pint of beer, social media users are posting pictures of themselves raising their freakshake glasses, accompanied with their location in the world and often the name of the establishment that has served them the delicious freakshake.

The Opportunities of Freakshake Marketing to Attract More Customers

It’s not uncommon for the biggest, boldest and most daring of freakshake posts to go viral. The trend to share images of outstanding freakshakes on social media presents a wealth of marketing opportunities for restauranteurs, cafes and ice-cream shops. Serving over-the-top freakshakes to your customers will encourage them to share the mouth-watering milkshake/dessert that lies before them on social media, meaning your creation is shared around the world and could even go viral.

Boosting Sales with Freakshake Promotions Freakshakes are a great way to boost sales and attract new customers to your small restaurant. Here are some ideas for freakshake promotions that can help drive sales: Freakshake of the Month: Offer a "Freakshake of the Month" promotion, where you feature a new and unique freakshake flavor each month. This keeps your menu fresh and gives customers a reason to return regularly.

Social Media Contests: Create a social media contest where customers can share photos of their freakshakes using a branded hashtag. This not only promotes your restaurant but also engages your customers in a fun and interactive way.

Discounts for Sharing: Offer a discount or special deal for customers who share a photo of their freakshake on social media. This encourages customers to spread the word about your delicious creations.

Partner with Local Businesses: Partner with local businesses to offer a "Freakshake and a Friend" promotion, where customers can buy a freakshake and get a second one free. This can help you reach new customers and build community relationships.

Freakshake Flights: Consider offering a "Freakshake Flight" promotion, where customers can try a selection of different freakshake flavors. This allows customers to sample multiple creations and find their favorite. By running freakshake promotions, you can create buzz and excitement around your restaurant, attract new customers, and drive sales.

Boost Your Restaurant’s SEO

Research shows that around 126,000 Google searches are made for ‘freakshake’, meaning if your website, online menu, social media profiles, and other digital entities include the word ‘freakshake’, your rankings on search engines like Google could significantly improve, helping you pull in more customers as a result of your freakshake marketing.

As well as being a powerful marketing force for ice-cream businesses, cafes, restaurants and bars around the world, the great thing about freakshakes is they’re not difficult, too timely or expensive to make.

All you need is plenty of ice-cream, cream, sweet sauce, sticky sweet treats, sugar, sweets and whatever other deliciously sinful treats tickle your fancy, thrown in with some creativity and daringness and you’ll have a masterful culinary creation your customers will love you for.

Given the popularity, trendiness and potent promotional potential of freakshakes, ask yourself – is a freakshake something your business can afford to ignore?

Conclusion Freakshakes are a delicious and visually appealing dessert item that can help drive sales and attract new customers to your small restaurant. By creating the perfect freakshake and running freakshake promotions, you can capitalize on the latest craze and take your restaurant to the next level. Remember to use high-quality ingredients, be creative with your toppings and flavor combinations, and don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things. With the right approach, freakshakes can be a game-changer for your restaurant and help you attract more customers and increase sales.