Top 5 Free Inventory Management Software Options

If you’re looking for free inventory management software, you’ve got several strong options to evaluate. Zoho Inventory stands out with its unlimited product offerings and integration features, whereas Square Inventory simplifies point-of-sale processes with its user-friendly interface. Sortly is notable for its mobile capabilities and barcode scanning, offering versatility on the go. To explore how these platforms can streamline your inventory management, let’s take a closer look at each option.

Key Takeaways

Zoho Inventory offers a free plan for limited sales and purchase orders, with features like invoice customization and e-commerce integration.

Square Inventory provides unlimited item tracking and low stock alerts, seamlessly integrating with Square POS for real-time updates.

Sortly includes a user-friendly mobile app and an in-app barcode scanner, although its free plan is limited to 100 item types.

SalesBinder has a forever free plan for unlimited locations, allowing easy import of items and providing detailed insights on inventory.

Stockpile by Canvus is a completely free solution supporting unlimited users and items, focusing on physical locations without e-commerce integrations.

Zoho Inventory

If you’re looking for an effective way to manage your inventory without breaking the bank, Zoho Inventory could be a great option. This open source inventory management software offers a robust free plan, allowing you to manage up to 50 sales orders and 20 purchase orders each month, which is ideal for small businesses with moderate inventory needs.

You can enjoy features like unlimited products, invoice customization, and shipping label generation. Furthermore, Zoho Inventory integrates seamlessly with e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Shopify, streamlining multi-channel inventory management.

With a mobile app available for iOS and Android, you can track inventory and manage orders on-the-go. The free plan also includes low stock alerts and basic reporting, ensuring you maintain ideal inventory levels.

Square Inventory

Square Inventory stands out as a versatile solution for businesses seeking a free and efficient way to manage their inventory. This open source stock management system offers unlimited item tracking and low stock alerts, making it perfect for retailers and restaurants.

You can seamlessly integrate Square Inventory with Square POS, allowing real-time updates and sales tracking directly from the point of sale. The software moreover features barcode printing and mobile inventory counting tools to improve your inventory management efficiency.

With a user-friendly interface and weekday live chat and phone support, assistance is readily available. Plus, the free plan allows for unlimited users and transactions, ensuring it’s a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.

Sortly

Sortly serves as an effective inventory management solution, especially for those who appreciate user-friendly technology. This open source inventory management software offers a free plan that includes an in-app barcode scanner, allowing you to track inventory efficiently with minimal manual entry.

The mobile app, compatible with both iOS and Android, organizes inventory counts using item photos, making it easier to manage products on the go. Even though the free plan is limited to 100 item types and lacks low stock alerts, it provides a straightforward interface suitable for users with various tech skills.

Furthermore, Sortly automatically syncs inventory data when the app regains signal, ensuring real-time updates, even offline. For more advanced features, a premium plan is available.

SalesBinder

SalesBinder stands out as a versatile inventory management solution that caters to businesses operating across multiple locations. With its Forever Free plan, you can manage inventory seamlessly across unlimited sites, making it ideal for growing enterprises.

The software allows easy import of items or customers using a .csv file, streamlining your setup process. You’ll find a detailed item information page that offers quick insights into quantity and revenue, enhancing your inventory oversight.

Furthermore, SalesBinder functions as both inventory management and CRM software, integrating customer communications and invoicing on a centralized platform.

In addition, it features robust free options, and paid plans start at just $9 per month, providing affordable alternatives for businesses seeking open source material management software.

Stockpile by Canvus

For small businesses and startups looking for a straightforward inventory management solution, Canvus offers a completely free option that supports unlimited users, items, and locations. This warehouse management software open source allows you to manually enter or bulk upload inventory items using .csv files, streamlining the management process. While Stockpile includes crucial features like inventory tracking, stock counts, and return acceptance, it lacks advanced reporting capabilities. You can improve your experience with item images and labels for better organization. Nevertheless, it is significant to mention that Stockpile is primarily designed for physical locations and does not support online store integrations.

Feature Description Availability Inventory Tracking Track stock levels and movements Yes Bulk Uploads Upload items via .csv files Yes Item Images Add images for better product ID Yes

Conclusion

In conclusion, choosing the right free inventory management software depends on your specific business needs. Zoho Inventory offers extensive features and integrations, whereas Square Inventory shines in user-friendliness and POS integration. Sortly stands out with its mobile capabilities and barcode scanning, and SalesBinder is ideal for businesses with multiple locations. Finally, Stockpile by Canvus provides a completely free option for managing unlimited users and items, making it suitable for small businesses. Evaluate these options carefully to find the best fit.