Top 5 Free Online Bookkeeping Courses for Beginners

If you’re looking to start your expedition in bookkeeping, several free online courses can help you gain crucial skills. OpenLearn University’s course covers double-entry principles, whereas Alison offers a Diploma in Effective Bookkeeping. EdX features a course from ACCA that spans six weeks, and AccountingCoach provides in-depth lessons with quizzes for practical comprehension. Even though Coursera‘s professional certificate isn’t entirely free, it offers valuable resources. Discover which option suits you best as you explore these learning opportunities.

Key Takeaways

OpenLearn University offers a free 8-hour course on bookkeeping basics, ideal for beginners with quizzes and a completion badge.

Alison provides a free Diploma in Effective Bookkeeping and Payroll, taking 15-20 hours with CPD accreditation and interactive materials.

EdX Courses features a free Introduction to Bookkeeping by ACCA, designed for beginners, covering essential topics over 30-48 hours.

AccountingCoach has a comprehensive platform with free lessons, practice quizzes, and optional paid subscriptions for advanced resources.

Coursera offers a professional certificate series in bookkeeping, requiring no prior experience, with flexible completion and an Applied Learning Project.

OpenLearn University

At OpenLearn University, you can access a free 8-hour course titled “Introduction to Bookkeeping and Accounting.” This course is designed to help you comprehend the fundamentals of double-entry bookkeeping and develop vital numerical skills.

It’s ideal for beginners looking to build a solid foundation in bookkeeping. You can progress at your own pace as you engage with quizzes that test your comprehension of key concepts. The curriculum focuses on practical skills, such as producing balance sheets and profit/loss statements, which are fundamental for any aspiring bookkeeper.

Upon completion, you’ll earn a statement of participation or a digital badge, showcasing your achievement. This course is one of the best free online bookkeeping courses with certificates available, making it a valuable addition to your resume.

Furthermore, OpenLearn provides various resources that improve your learning experience, positioning it as an excellent option among free quickbooks online classes.

Coursera

Coursera provides an excellent opportunity for those interested in bookkeeping, offering a professional certificate series in partnership with Intuit.

This course is perfect for beginners, requiring no degree or prior experience. You’ll engage in approximately 10 hours of coursework per week, with the flexibility to complete it at your own pace within two months.

Here are some key highlights:

Four-part structure covering fundamental bookkeeping concepts includes quickbooks lessons online free for practical training. An Applied Learning Project to apply your skills in real-world scenarios. A certificate upon completion to improve your resume. Access to high-quality instructional materials and resources.

AccountingCoach

If you’re looking to deepen your grasp of bookkeeping, AccountingCoach offers an all-encompassing platform with a range of free and paid online lessons customized to various skill levels.

You’ll find over 2,000 testimonials highlighting the clarity and effectiveness of their course materials, making it easier for you to understand complex bookkeeping concepts.

The platform allows you to choose from subscription plans, like the PRO option at $49 and the PRO+ at $99, which provide additional resources for a more thorough learning experience.

To reinforce your knowledge, AccountingCoach includes practice quizzes and terminology games that help solidify key concepts.

Designed for self-paced learning, you can progress at your own speed, mastering fundamental bookkeeping principles without feeling rushed.

Whether you’re just starting or looking to improve your skills, AccountingCoach is a valuable resource for anyone interested in bookkeeping.

Alison

Alison stands out as a valuable resource for those looking to improve their bookkeeping skills, offering a diverse selection of free courses customized to various levels of expertise. Remarkably, the Diploma in Effective Bookkeeping and Payroll can be completed in just 15-20 hours, making it a practical choice for busy learners.

Here are some key features of Alison’s bookkeeping courses:

CPD accredited, allowing you to earn certificates that elevate your resume.

Interactive learning materials, including video lectures and quizzes, to reinforce concepts.

Courses designed for complete beginners to experienced individuals seeking to refine skills.

Access to over 6,000 free courses across various subjects.

Certificates available upon completion, which you can showcase to potential employers.

With these options, you’ll find a supportive environment to develop your bookkeeping expertise effectively.

Edx Courses

EdX offers a robust platform for those interested in learning bookkeeping, particularly through its free Introduction to Bookkeeping course provided by ACCA. This course is designed for beginners, requiring no prior knowledge, and spans 30-48 hours of content.

You can learn at your own pace, with recommended timelines of 5-8 hours per week over six weeks. The curriculum covers fundamental topics such as trial balances, types of business transactions, ledger accounts, and double-entry bookkeeping.

While the course itself is free, be aware that obtaining certification involves becoming an ACCA student and paying associated fees. This requirement highlights the course’s alignment with professional standards.

Furthermore, you’ll have access to high-quality resources that will prepare you for the ACCA Foundation level FA1 exam, ensuring you grasp key bookkeeping principles effectively. Overall, this course is an excellent starting point for anyone looking to enter the field.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Free Bookkeeping Course?

The best free bookkeeping course depends on your needs and learning style.

Consider the OpenLearn University’s “Introduction to Bookkeeping and Accounting” for foundational knowledge, or the ACCA course on edX for a more in-depth look.

If you prefer a structured approach, check out the professional certificate by Intuit on Coursera.

For quick training, the Corporate Finance Institute‘s 5-hour course covers crucial financial statements.

Each option provides valuable insights into bookkeeping practices.

What Is the Best Way to Learn Basic Bookkeeping?

To learn basic bookkeeping effectively, start with free online courses that cover fundamental topics, like double-entry bookkeeping and financial statements.

Utilize resources such as AccountingCoach for lessons and quizzes to reinforce your comprehension.

Consider practical courses from platforms like Coursera or Alison for structured learning.

Finally, apply your knowledge through real-world projects or internships, as hands-on experience is crucial for achieving proficiency in bookkeeping skills and enhancing your employability in the field.

How to Get Started as a Bookkeeper With No Experience?

To get started as a bookkeeper with no experience, enroll in free online courses that introduce you to fundamental concepts and software.

Familiarize yourself with double-entry bookkeeping and platforms like QuickBooks. Use resources that offer explanations and practice quizzes to solidify your comprehension.

Furthermore, consider completing practical exercises, such as creating trial balances and financial statements.

Earning certificates from reputable courses can likewise improve your resume and demonstrate your dedication to learning.

Which Online Bookkeeping Course Is Best?

Choosing the best online bookkeeping course depends on your needs.

If you prefer a structured program, consider the Coursera Bookkeeping Professional Certificate by Intuit, offering practical projects.

For a quick introduction, OpenLearn University’s free course provides crucial double-entry bookkeeping skills.

On the other hand, Alison’s Diploma and Oxford Home Study Centre’s course focus on various bookkeeping fundamentals.

If you want self-paced learning, AccountingCoach offers both free resources and subscription options for deeper insights.

Conclusion

In summary, these top five free online bookkeeping courses provide an excellent starting point for beginners. Whether you choose OpenLearn University’s concise introduction, Alison’s thorough diploma, or the structured approach of EdX’s ACCA course, each option offers valuable insights into bookkeeping principles. Moreover, AccountingCoach’s lessons and Coursera’s resources can further improve your learning experience. By engaging with these materials, you can build a strong foundation in bookkeeping, preparing you for future opportunities in finance and accounting.