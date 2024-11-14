Freshworks Introduces Freddy AI Agent for Enhanced Customer and Employee Experience

Freshworks has announced the launch of Freddy AI Agent, an autonomous service agent designed to improve both customer and employee experiences. Freddy AI Agent, which can be deployed in minutes without coding or consultant support, enables customer support and IT teams to autonomously resolve a high volume of requests, with beta users reporting an average resolution rate of 45% for customer support and 40% for IT support.

“Freddy AI Agent is a game-changer for organizations looking to accelerate customer service and employee service, fast,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO and president at Freshworks. “Most other software requires multiple weeks and implementation fees to deploy an AI agent, but we’ve designed Freddy to be deployed without code or consultants in minutes.”

Key Features of Freddy AI Agent

Freddy AI Agent delivers fast, autonomous support, freeing up team resources and enabling higher-value work. Key capabilities include:

Rapid Time to Value : Freddy can quickly learn from existing documents and websites, enabling deployment without coding or training.

: Freddy can quickly learn from existing documents and websites, enabling deployment without coding or training. Autonomous, 24/7 Support : Freddy provides continuous, human-like conversational assistance across channels.

: Freddy provides continuous, human-like conversational assistance across channels. Hyper-Personalized Service : Freddy contextualizes conversations in multiple languages, tailoring support to each user.

: Freddy contextualizes conversations in multiple languages, tailoring support to each user. Trusted and Secure: Freddy’s enterprise-grade AI adheres to strict privacy controls, ensuring security and compliance.

Freddy AI Agent Enhances Customer Experience (CX)

Freddy AI Agent allows customer support teams to respond to common queries such as order updates and troubleshooting, providing a 24/7 conversational experience. This feature boosts customer satisfaction, with companies like Bchex, a U.S.-based background check service, already seeing positive results. “The best part is how quickly it can be deployed,” said Amanda Pope, customer success product manager at Bchex. “Our AI agent takes the load off our support team, allowing them to focus on more complex issues and give our customers the care they deserve.”

Freshworks’ Chief Technology Officer Murali Swaminathan highlighted the broader impact of AI in the workplace: “From advisor to active problem-solver, an orchestrated symphony of specialized agents can thoughtfully handle a large and growing percentage of daily requests, helping employees do their jobs more effectively.”

About Freddy AI Agent

Freddy AI Agent is platform-agnostic and leverages advanced generative large language models (LLMs). It follows the June 2023 release of Freddy Self Service, Freddy Copilot, and Freddy Insights, now rebranded as Freddy AI Agent, Freddy AI Copilot, and Freddy AI Insights, respectively.