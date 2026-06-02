Freshworks Launches AI Agent Studio to Transform Service Efficiency

Freshworks Inc. has unveiled its latest tool, the Freddy AI Agent Studio, designed to transform service delivery for businesses. This new offering, announced during the company’s Refresh conference, aims to help organizations efficiently scale services while improving employee experience and productivity.

The urgency for this transformation stems from a recent analysis highlighting a significant gap in modern workplace support. Notably, 47% of IT service tickets are now being submitted outside of standard business hours. During these off-hours, response times can lag by over an hour, and service level agreement (SLA) rates may decline by up to 5%. Such delays leave “ghost shift” workers scrambling for timely answers, emphasizing the need for improved service efficiency.

As Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks, noted, “The true measure of AI’s value isn’t what it can do, it’s what it gives back: time, focus, and the freedom for teams to stop fixing yesterday’s problems and start building what’s next.” The Freddy AI Agent Studio offers a solution that aims to expedite service responses and provide meaningful insights into employee sentiment and service performance.

Key benefits of this platform include:

Flexibility and Customization: The no-code interface of the Freddy AI Agent Studio enables teams to either create custom AI agents or use pre-built ones tailored to specific business needs. This flexibility allows small businesses to deploy AI solutions that fit seamlessly into their existing workflows. Integration with Enterprise Tools: The Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway facilitates immediate access to external context from various third-party tools such as Notion and ClickUp. This capability allows businesses to tackle complex issues without the typical delays associated with implementation. Advanced Insights: The AI Insights feature introduces executive overviews and Experience Level Agreements (xLAs), helping service leaders transition from traditional metrics to more meaningful, outcome-based assessments. This can enable faster, data-driven decisions that enhance both service delivery and employee satisfaction. Unified Foundation for AI Deployment: The Freddy AI platform is built on Freshservice’s comprehensive ServiceOps foundation, which integrates service, assets, and incident management. This integration provides the necessary context for AI agents to function effectively, speeding up deployment times significantly.

Small business owners may find immediate applications for this technology. For example, the ability to generate custom AI agents means that businesses can automate repetitive tasks such as employee onboarding or payroll inquiries, freeing up time for more strategic initiatives. As Daniel McMaster, an IT Service Management Analyst at Amerisure, stated, “We used to spend an hour every morning looking at ticket trends. Now we spend three minutes with Freddy Insights—and get better data.” This anecdote perfectly encapsulates the potential time savings and efficiency gains available to businesses using the Freddy platform.

However, integrating advanced technology like the Freddy AI Agent Studio is not without its challenges. Small businesses may face hurdles related to the initial learning curve, especially if the workforce is not technologically savvy. Additionally, while customization options are extensive, businesses may find it resource-intensive to fully leverage the platform’s capabilities without additional training and support.

Furthermore, AI’s dependency on robust data integration means that businesses need to ensure their existing systems can work efficiently with the new platform, which might require investment in new technologies or skills. The integration of multiple AI tools and the need for consistent performance monitoring could also complicate operations if not managed carefully.

In a marketplace that increasingly prioritizes efficient and responsive service, Freshworks positions the Freddy AI Agent Studio as a crucial tool for small businesses aiming to survive and thrive in a competitive environment. For those interested in diving deeper into how this technology can reshape business practices, more details are available here.

As companies like Bridgestone and Sony Music continue to rely on Freshworks to improve service efficiency, smaller organizations too may discover that embracing such innovations can pave the way for enhanced operational capabilities and superior employee experiences.