Freshworks Transforms IT Asset Management with AI-Driven Insights

Freshworks is stepping up its game in the IT asset management arena with its latest enhancements to the Freshservice platform. On April 2, 2026, the company unveiled new capabilities that could significantly benefit small businesses struggling with disjointed IT operations. The updates include continuous infrastructure discovery and dependency mapping—features that promise to streamline operations and bolster the reliability of IT services.

As many small businesses invest heavily in automation and AI technologies, fragmentation in their IT infrastructure data remains a pressing issue. Significant gaps in visibility can lead to inefficiencies, increased costs, and heightened risks. “Automation alone won’t solve the complexity for IT in today’s environment; without reliable visibility into infrastructure, risk will continue,” said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. This newly enhanced IT asset management system aims to bridge these gaps by providing a unified, AI-driven service operations platform.

One of the key benefits of the newly integrated continuous discovery is its ability to replace static inventory management with dynamic, real-time monitoring. This allows small business IT teams to maintain an accurate record of their IT assets across various environments—cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. As a result, organizations can enhance data quality, a crucial factor for leveraging AI effectively.

The system also offers rapid incident response via live dependency mapping. Small business owners can visualize how specific IT resources support core business functions, facilitating faster problem resolution. By identifying related systems during outages, teams can take immediate action—reducing downtime and improving service reliability.

Predictive impact analysis is another crucial feature. It allows businesses to foresee which services may be affected by planned updates, enabling IT teams to manage changes judiciously without disrupting operations. Additionally, organizations can leverage enhanced security capabilities through configuration drift detection, ensuring that unauthorized changes and potential compliance gaps don’t pose risks to their operations.

The financial aspect isn’t overlooked either. By employing intelligent software asset management tools to track licenses and user activity, businesses can recover unused licenses, decrease waste, and optimize software spending. This financial savvy helps small businesses stretch their IT budgets further, an essential factor for any cost-conscious owner.

While the advantages are manifold, implementing a new system isn’t without its challenges. Transitioning to a new IT asset management solution may require time and potentially disrupt established workflows. Small business owners need to assess their current capabilities and whether their teams are equipped to handle this enhanced functionality. For those with limited tech expertise, the learning curve could present a barrier.

However, Freshworks aims to make this transition smoother. Their system minimizes implementation complexities, allowing IT leaders to focus more on strategy rather than wrestling with technology. “Data discovery and live dependency mapping contribute to data that helps IT leaders resolve issues faster and make better decisions,” noted Snow Tempest, Research Manager at IDC.

Real-world applications of these enhanced capabilities are already being realized by organizations like New Balance. The sportswear company emphasizes the importance of having a unified source of truth for its inventory assets to achieve better change control. Markus Gaulke, Platform Manager at New Balance, remarked, “We wanted to have a single source of truth for all of our inventory assets to be inventoried and also have the transparency and the visibility of everything that’s existing in our network.”

For small business owners navigating the complexities of modern IT environments, Freshservice’s redefined IT Asset Management may well serve as a stepping stone toward more efficient operations and robust service delivery. These features can empower small teams, allowing them to gain operational insights that were previously unattainable.

With the integration of continuous discovery and dependency mapping into its platform, Freshworks is positioning itself as a valuable ally for small businesses aiming to harness the full potential of their IT investments. To learn more about Freshservice and its new capabilities, visit the original release at Freshworks.