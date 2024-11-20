From Cults to Culture: 4 Ways to Build Cultural Leadership Habits

On The Small Business Radio show this week, I interviewed someone that grew up in a cult and what it taught him about building cultural leadership habits.

Having grown up in a religious cult and later confronted its toxic culture, Tobias Sturesson evolved into a prominent advocate for the vital importance of cultural health for organizational success and human flourishing. He is the author of “You Can Culture: Transformative Leadership Habits for a Thriving Workplace, Positive Impact and Lasting Success”. Tobias has identified the four most crucial and timeless culture-building leadership habits.

Here is what we discussed:

Get Humble

Humility in leadership is not a sign of weakness but a strength that involves vulnerability and accountability. Leaders must acknowledge that they do not have all the answers and be open to feedback. By fostering an environment where team members feel safe to share their struggles and failures, organizations can address issues more effectively and promote a culture of continuous improvement.

Actionable Tips:

Encourage Open Feedback: Create regular opportunities for team members to provide feedback without fear of retribution.

Admit Mistakes: Lead by example by acknowledging your own mistakes and demonstrating how to learn from them.

Promote Vulnerability: Share personal stories of challenges and growth to build trust and openness within the team.

Get Clear

This habit involves clarifying the organization’s values and ensuring that they are actively integrated into daily operations. Searson encourages leaders to define the behaviors that align with their mission and to reinforce these values consistently. By doing so, organizations can create a framework for decision-making and behavior that supports a positive culture.

Actionable Tips:

Define Core Values: Clearly articulate the core values of your organization and ensure they are visible and understood by all team members.

Integrate Values into Processes: Embed these values into hiring practices, performance reviews, and daily operations.

Reinforce Values Consistently: Regularly communicate and celebrate behaviors that align with the organization’s values.

Get to Listening

Effective communication is crucial for cultural health. Searson highlights the need for leaders to actively solicit feedback and create opportunities for open dialogue. This means not just waiting for team members to voice their concerns but actively encouraging brave conversations. By listening to employees, leaders can gain valuable insights into the organization’s culture and identify areas for improvement.

Actionable Tips:

Conduct Regular Check-Ins: Schedule one-on-one meetings with team members to discuss their concerns and suggestions.

Create Safe Spaces: Establish forums or channels where employees can share their thoughts anonymously if needed.

Act on Feedback: Show that you value feedback by taking action on the suggestions and concerns raised by your team.

Get Integrity

The final habit focuses on establishing rituals and processes that reinforce the organization’s values. Searson suggests regular check-ins where teams can reflect on their alignment with core values, discussing where they have succeeded and where they have fallen short. This practice helps to embed values into the organizational culture and encourages accountability among team members.

Actionable Tips:

Implement Regular Reflection Sessions: Hold team meetings to discuss how well the team is living up to the organization’s values.

Celebrate Successes: Recognize and reward behaviors that exemplify the organization’s values.

Address Misalignments: Constructively address instances where actions do not align with the stated values, providing guidance on how to improve.

