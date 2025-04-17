Frontegg Study Reveals Password Resets Are Driving Users Away

A new report released by Frontegg highlights a growing frustration among American consumers over login issues, especially password resets, which are pushing users to abandon purchases, accounts, and even paid subscriptions. The findings suggest that businesses may be losing significant revenue due to cumbersome authentication processes.

According to the study, 87% of Americans have abandoned an account sign-up or purchase because of login difficulties. Password-related obstacles top the list, with 42% saying they’ve ditched an online cart specifically because they needed to reset a password to check out. The data underscores the delicate balance companies must strike between maintaining account security and delivering a frictionless user experience.

“Logins can be so inconvenient that they drive customers away,” the report states. Even frequent online shoppers—those who buy from websites multiple times per week—were more likely to leave a cart behind, with 92% saying they had done so due to login issues. The average value of an abandoned cart was $85, and 13% of respondents said they walked away from orders worth $150 or more.

The study also shows that complex password requirements contribute to abandonment. Users who found password rules too long or complex were 46% more likely to give up on a purchase. Two-thirds of Americans have stopped using a website entirely due to login hassles, and 55% did so after forgetting their password. One in five have even been locked out of a paid subscription service.

Security practices appear to be adding to user frustration. Despite their intention to protect, mandatory password resets may backfire, leading users to select weaker and more predictable passwords. The study cites current guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which now advises against forced password resets.

When it comes to password management, consumer habits vary widely. While 39% of Americans use secure password managers, 16% still reuse the same password for most accounts. Gen Z led in risky behavior, with 23% reusing passwords and 9% admitting to choosing simple, easy-to-remember passwords.

Password fatigue is another clear issue, with 57% of respondents reporting they are overwhelmed by managing login credentials. Among baby boomers, that number rises to 69%. Fourteen percent of Americans frequently reset their passwords because they can’t remember them, treating them as temporary gatekeepers rather than secure credentials.

The report indicates that users are ready for alternatives. Nearly half (49%) said they would prefer a passwordless login experience, and 19% would even pay a fee to eliminate passwords. Biometrics emerged as the most trusted authentication method, favored by 41% of respondents. Single sign-on (SSO) was preferred by 12%, with higher adoption among Gen Z at 16%.

Complex authentication systems like multi-factor authentication (MFA) also posed challenges, with 62% of respondents having been locked out due to these added layers. Banking and financial services were cited as having the most difficult login experiences, with 43% identifying them as the hardest to navigate.

The study concludes that login friction is costing businesses more than they realize. More than half of Americans (52%) said they would consider switching to a competitor offering a simpler login experience. To remain competitive, Frontegg’s report suggests businesses rethink authentication by prioritizing seamless, secure, and low-friction login solutions.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,003 Americans and provide a detailed view of how login processes impact user behavior, security perceptions, and customer loyalty.