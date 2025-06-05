Futuri Launches SpotOn Video to Help Media Sellers Quickly Create AI-Generated Ads

Futuri, a leader in AI-powered content and sales intelligence tools for media, has unveiled a major expansion to its SpotOn platform with the launch of SpotOn Video, a new tool that enables radio, advertising, and television professionals to generate short-form branded video ads in minutes. This innovation allows media sellers to instantly produce high-quality 15-second video spots—ideal for social media, websites, and digital campaigns—without any video production expertise or specialized hardware.

SpotOn Video is currently in beta testing, with a limited number of early users already gaining access. The company has opened a waitlist for additional media sellers and agencies interested in the tool.

“SpotOn has generated over 100,000 audio spec spots since it launched in 2023. We’ve been on a mission to help ad execs bring creative ideas to life fast,” said Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri. “Now, with SpotOn’s new video feature, we’re giving media sellers the ability to show what’s possible and unlock bigger opportunities faster across digital platforms.”

SpotOn Video expands on the original SpotOn platform by combining AI-generated video with audio, branding, call-to-action screens, and editing prompts in one workflow. Sales teams simply enter a business name and URL, and the platform generates a fully produced video spot with lifelike AI visuals and customizable elements. According to Futuri, the tool enables ad professionals to pitch campaigns quickly with agency-quality visuals, even without prior video editing experience.

With the growing demand for digital-first advertising, SpotOn Video is positioned as a solution to the challenges media sellers face when pitching campaigns across multiple platforms. The tool allows sellers to:

Deliver short-form spec ads that add visual impact to proposals

Showcase campaign ideas for digital, social, and streaming media

Prepare campaign previews and mockups quickly

Support local businesses with polished ad content ready in minutes

The tool is designed for speed and ease of use, distinguishing itself from complex TV production and long-form editing platforms. SpotOn Video simplifies the creative process while providing high-impact visuals that can boost client engagement and close deals faster.

SpotOn Video complements the existing SpotOn audio platform and integrates seamlessly into current sales workflows. Futuri says the new feature offers a strategic edge in competitive media sales by enabling sellers to present multimedia campaigns on demand.

Current SpotOn clients and Futuri partners can request early access to the video feature and training materials through their Account Executive or Partner Success Manager. Interested media professionals can join the waitlist and learn more at FuturiMedia.com/SpotOnVideo.