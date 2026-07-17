Gas Prices Climb to $3.94 as Oil Market Faces Instability

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen by 10 cents over the past week, now standing at $3.94. This increase, noticeable for small business owners who rely heavily on fuel for operations and logistics, stems from escalating crude oil prices, which are inching toward $80 per barrel amid geopolitical instability in the Strait of Hormuz. With prices hovering near $4 per gallon once again, businesses must adapt to these changing costs, revisit budget projections, and explore potential efficiencies.

Gasoline prices are a crucial consideration for many small business owners, particularly those in sectors like delivery, transportation, and service industries. The upward trend in gas prices is particularly troubling when compared to previous months. Earlier in the year, from April through most of June, prices consistently measured in the $4 range, only recently dropping below that threshold.

Current statistics reveal the national average today is $3.943, a climb from $3.846 just a week ago. One month ago, consumers were paying an average of $4.044, and just a year ago, the national average was significantly lower at $3.160. This year-over-year comparison tells a stark story about the volatility of fuel costs—a factor that can strain the financial health of small businesses.

Gasoline demand has remained steady, with 8.84 million barrels per day being consumed last week. However, the domestic gasoline supply dipped from 212.1 million barrels to 210.5 million, emphasizing a tighter market. This reduction in supply, coupled with decreasing production rates, signals that small business owners may need to brace for further price fluctuations.

“Crude oil inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels from the previous week,” according to reports from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). “At 409.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.” Such statistics indicate a constricting supply that could have long-term implications for energy prices, an important factor many businesses, especially those operating fleet vehicles, must consider.

For those contemplating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the current price stability at public charging stations—averaging 42 cents per kilowatt-hour—might seem attractive. However, while EVs can help offset fuel costs over time, they also require upfront investment and infrastructure planning. Small business owners must evaluate their operational needs against the fluctuating fuel landscape to explore whether investing in EVs is a feasible option.

Geographically, fuel costs continue to vary widely across the U.S. The most expensive gasoline markets include Hawaii ($5.43) and California ($5.40), both states that could present significant challenges for local businesses reliant on transportation. Conversely, states like Indiana ($3.31) and Mississippi ($3.49) offer lower prices, which could be an advantage for small businesses operating in those regions.

On the other end of the spectrum, the cost of public charging for EVs is also uneven. Top expensive states include West Virginia (52 cents) and Hawaii (51 cents), while states offering lower rates include Kansas (30 cents) and Missouri (32 cents).

As small business owners analyze these factors, it’s wise to consider strategies that can cushion the impact of rising fuel costs. Actions such as optimizing delivery routes, exploring bulk fuel purchasing agreements, and even investing in greener technologies as part of future planning can enhance operational efficiency.

Moreover, tools like the AAA TripTik Travel planner enable drivers to easily find real-time gas and electric charging prices along their routes, helping businesses manage and plan for fluctuating costs effectively.

Navigating today’s fuel landscape requires vigilance and a willingness to adapt. By staying informed of market trends and seeking efficiencies, small business owners can mitigate some of the challenges posed by rising gasoline prices. For those interested in further details, the complete report can be found at AAA Gas Prices: National Average Moves Higher, Inches Toward $4 Per Gallon.