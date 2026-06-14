Gas Prices Drop for Third Week, Offering Relief to Summer Travelers

As relief washes over American drivers, small business owners can breathe a little easier too. The national average gas price has dropped for the third consecutive week, now sitting at $4.12 per gallon—down from $4.56 just a few weeks ago. This decrease provides a crucial lifeline for businesses that rely on transportation, offering potential savings during a peak travel season.

The annual summer rush often sees gas prices soar, but current fluctuations caused by crude oil remaining below $100 per barrel have contributed to lower pump prices this year. “Since May 21, the national average has dropped, signaling some respite for drivers and small businesses alike,” a spokesperson from AAA reveals.

Exploring the impact of these developments offers valuable insights. The recent decline in gas prices can lead to lower operational costs for delivery services, transportation-dependent businesses, and even employees who commute regularly. These savings can contribute to enhanced profit margins during a time when many companies feel the pinch of high inflation.

AAA’s latest report indicates that the demand for gasoline increased last week, going from 8.59 million barrels per day to 8.73 million. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline supplies have also seen a slight increase, from 215 million barrels to 215.1 million. This uptick in demand could signal strengthening consumer confidence, which bodes well for small businesses preparing for a busy summer.

However, it’s essential to remember that while prices are dropping, they remain near four-year highs, making financial planning crucial. The record high of $5 per gallon reached in June 2022 still looms in the background, illustrating that the current trend could change.

Oil market dynamics remain unpredictable, particularly due to geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. As noted in the report, “crude oil inventories decreased by 7.2 million barrels,” signaling a potential future increase in prices if demand continues to rise without corresponding supply. Small business owners should remain vigilant and incorporate flexibility in their budget planning to account for further fluctuations.

For those considering alternative transportation options, electric vehicles (EVs) present an avenue worth exploring. While the average charging cost per kilowatt hour is currently at 42 cents—up one cent from last week—the long-term savings and sustainability benefits make EVs an attractive choice. Businesses can also leverage incentives or tax credits for electric vehicle purchases, providing not just operational ease but financial incentives as well.

Despite rising electricity costs for charging stations, certain states offer more reasonable rates. For instance, Kansas boasts the lowest rate at 30 cents per kilowatt hour, contrasting sharply with West Virginia’s rate of 52 cents. Small business owners looking to invest in EVs should consider operational locations and local electricity pricing to maximize savings.

The wide variability in gas prices across states is another key concern for small business owners. The highest prices are registered in California at $5.80 per gallon, while Indiana and Texas stand out with rates as low as $3.39 and $3.58 respectively. Businesses operating across multiple states should be aware of these fluctuations for fleet management and expense reporting.

To help navigate changing conditions, AAA offers the TripTik Travel planner, which assists drivers in locating the nearest gas station or charging station and the current prices along their routes. Small business owners planning travel or deliveries should utilize this resource to manage costs effectively.

Gas price trends and the shifting energy landscape have real implications for the bottom line of small businesses. With strategic planning and adaptability, business owners can leverage the current pricing environment to maximize cost efficiency and sustain growth during what is traditionally a high-consumption season.

For further details, you can visit the original press release at AAA Gas Prices.