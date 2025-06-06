Gas Prices Remain Low as June Begins, Offering Relief at the Pump

Gas prices across the U.S. are holding steady at lower-than-usual levels to start June, giving drivers a break at the pump as the summer travel season ramps up. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas stands at $3.14, down two cents from last week and 36 cents lower than this time last year.

AAA attributes the dip in prices to consistently low crude oil prices and a market where supply is outpacing demand. National gas prices haven’t been this low in early June since 2021.

Today’s national average sits at $3.146. A week ago, the average was $3.166. One month ago, it was $3.165, and one year ago, it was $3.502.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gasoline demand dropped from 9.45 million barrels per day to 8.26 million over the past week. At the same time, total domestic gasoline supply rose from 223.1 million barrels to 228.3 million, while production dropped to 9 million barrels per day.

On the oil side, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $62.85 per barrel on Wednesday, down 56 cents. Crude oil inventories also dropped by 4.3 million barrels, with total U.S. stock at 436.1 million barrels — roughly 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average price for electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt hour this past week.

State-by-State Breakdown

Most expensive gas markets:

California: $4.73

Hawaii: $4.47

Washington: $4.38

Oregon: $3.98

Nevada: $3.84

Alaska: $3.65

Illinois: $3.36

Idaho: $3.31

Utah: $3.30

Arizona: $3.30

Least expensive gas markets:

Mississippi: $2.64

Louisiana: $2.72

Tennessee: $2.72

Alabama: $2.73

Oklahoma: $2.75

Texas: $2.75

Arkansas: $2.76

South Carolina: $2.77

Kentucky: $2.82

North Carolina: $2.83

Highest EV charging costs per kWh:

Alaska, West Virginia: 50 cents

Tennessee: 48 cents

Hawaii: 46 cents

Montana: 45 cents

Louisiana: 44 cents

South Carolina: 43 cents

New Hampshire, Kentucky, Arkansas: 42 cents

Lowest EV charging costs per kWh: