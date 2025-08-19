Gas Prices Hold Steady at $3.16 Amid Stable Oil Market and Hurricane Risks

Gas prices have remained stable this week, eliciting a sigh of relief from drivers and small business owners alike. The national average price for a gallon of gas stands at $3.16, reflecting only a slight drop from the previous week’s average of $3.166. This consistency comes at a crucial time as businesses gear up for the end of summer and the associated uptick in logistical activities.

As the peak of the driving season approaches its close, fluctuations in fuel prices can impact small businesses that rely on transportation for deliveries or client visits. While current figures indicate a minor decrease in gasoline demand—dropping from 9.04 million barrels per day (b/d) to 9 million b/d—small business owners should remain vigilant. The summer of lower prices is set against the backdrop of the peak hurricane season, which can threaten gas production and distribution.

“Despite recent fluctuations, crude oil prices have remained steady, providing some reassurance that significant spikes in gas prices are unlikely for the immediate future,” said a spokesperson for AAA. This statement highlights an essential takeaway: with crude oil prices stabilizing at around $62.65 a barrel, the potential for drastic shifts in fuel costs appears limited, providing small business owners with a modicum of predictability in their operational expenses.

For businesses with high transportation needs—such as food delivery, logistics, or service industries—keeping abreast of gas prices can be vital for budgeting. When gas prices fluctuate unexpectedly, it can create challenges in maintaining profit margins. The decrease in gasoline production to an average of 9.8 million b/d could indicate a tight supply, leading to potential price jumps if demand unexpectedly increases.

The overall economic landscape for small businesses also benefits from the current fuel situation. With prices at $3.16 per gallon significantly lower than the $3.444 average from a year ago, consumers may have more disposable income to spend, potentially benefiting local businesses. Areas such as Mississippi and Oklahoma are currently enjoying the lowest prices, around $2.70 and $2.72 per gallon, respectively. This could provide a comparative advantage for businesses located in these states, as lower fuel costs may encourage consumer spending.

However, small business owners must also consider the challenges presented by increased gasoline prices, which may arise as the hurricane season unfolds. Historical data suggests that storms can disrupt supply chains and infrastructure, leading to sudden price hikes that businesses must navigate.

Aside from gasoline, the electric vehicle (EV) market is also worth noting. The average cost of charging at public EV stations has remained unchanged at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. As the push towards electrification continues, businesses should contemplate the implications of EV charging availability in their areas. For instance, in states like Kansas, where public charging is considerably cheaper—around 25 cents per kWh—businesses could leverage this affordability to attract eco-conscious consumers.

Local business owners can access vital information via the AAA TripTik Travel Planner, which provides current gas and electric charging prices along travel routes. This can aid in planning for logistical operations, ensuring that transportation costs are as low as possible while maximizing efficiency.

As small businesses strive to keep pace with changing conditions, understanding these dynamics can facilitate better decision-making. Gas prices may show stability now, but vigilance is essential, especially with unpredictable factors like severe weather looming. Owners who stay informed about fuel prices, both gasoline and electric, could better position themselves to weather fluctuations and capitalize on trends in consumer behavior, helping them navigate the complexities of running a small business in an ever-evolving economic landscape.

