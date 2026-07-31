Gas Prices Hold Steady at $4.09 as Crude Oil Costs Remain High

As the summer road trip season winds down, small business owners are keenly aware of how fluctuating fuel prices can impact their operations. In a recent update from AAA Gas Prices, the national average for regular gasoline has stabilized at $4.09 per gallon, reflecting little change from the previous week.

This figure is nearly a dollar higher than the same time last year, which could influence both consumer spending habits and transportation costs for small ventures. Understanding these dynamics is vital for entrepreneurs trying to navigate their way through the challenging environment of rising costs.

The current situation stems from several factors, primarily linked to crude oil prices that remain around $80 per barrel amid persistent geopolitical instability in regions like the Strait of Hormuz. This uncertainty could prevent the seasonal drop in gas prices that typically occurs in August as families return to their regular routines. Mike Rizzo, a spokesperson for AAA, noted, “While August often offers relief at the pump, elevated crude prices may delay that shift this year.”

Key Takeaways:

The national average for gasoline stands at $4.09, a significant increase from $3.14 just one year ago. Consumer demand for gasoline has shown a recent uptick, moving from 8.94 million to 9.04 million barrels per day, while total domestic supply remains flat. Regional variations in gas prices can significantly affect operational costs for small businesses, depending on their locations.

Small businesses in sectors like retail and transportation are particularly sensitive to these changes. Higher fuel prices can affect everything from delivery costs to employee commuting expenses, thus impacting overall profitability. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand has risen as people continue to travel, perhaps for final vacations of the summer. However, the domestic gasoline supply has not experienced the same increase, holding steady at 211.3 million barrels, which could lead to further upward price pressures.

For small business owners managing budgets, the current fuel landscape necessitates a thoughtful approach. With crude oil inventories falling by 7.2 million barrels recently, at approximately 404.5 million barrels, U.S. supplies are now about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year. This shortage may lead to sustained or even rising fuel prices in the near term.

Moreover, small businesses considering the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) may find the national average per kilowatt hour for public EV charging remains stable at 42 cents. While the shift toward electric mobility could ultimately reduce operational costs, the current expenses for charging should be considered as part of the overall financial strategy.

Real-World Implications:

For those operating in states with higher fuel costs, such as California or Hawaii—where prices exceed $5.60 a gallon—staff commuting and delivery expenses can take a notable toll on budgets. Conversely, businesses in states like Indiana or Texas, where prices dip below $3.70, may face fewer challenges, allowing them to allocate more resources toward growth strategies.

Business owners should also stay informed about the regional price variations in both gasoline and electric charging, which can impact operational costs. In states like Kansas and Missouri, public charging remains significantly cheaper, presenting potential savings for businesses considering an EV fleet.

As small business owners navigate these challenges, leveraging tools like the AAA TripTik Travel planner can help them monitor current gas and electric charging prices along routes, aiding in effective planning and budgeting.

With prices remaining high and flat in the short term, staying informed and strategically adapting to these fuel dynamics will be essential for small business owners aiming to maintain profitability as they ride out the current fluctuations in the energy market. More information can be found in AAA’s latest update at AAA Gas Prices.