Gateway Funnel Pros Launches WooCommerce Payment Processing for Health and Wellness Entrepreneurs

Gateway Funnel Pros has introduced a comprehensive payment gateway and merchant account service tailored specifically for WooCommerce entrepreneurs selling health and wellness products. The service addresses challenges faced by businesses in this niche, ensuring secure and efficient credit card processing within the WooCommerce ecosystem.

Many health and wellness businesses, including those selling regulated supplements, CBD products, and innovative wellness solutions, struggle with account shutdowns, held deposits, and application rejections from mainstream payment providers such as Stripe, WooPayments, Square, and PayPal. Gateway Funnel Pros aims to resolve these issues by offering solutions that cater to the unique needs of these high-risk merchants.

“The natural supplements and wellness industry is thriving on WooCommerce, but many merchants find themselves in a difficult position when it comes to credit card processing,” said Alex Roy, owner of Gateway Funnel Pros. “Our program provides a reliable and stable solution for legal, ethical, US-based businesses selling products like weight loss supplements, muscle gain formulas, CBD items, and innovative health and beauty products that may be excluded by mainstream providers.”

The newly launched program offers tailored merchant accounts that integrate seamlessly with Authorize.Net and NMI payment gateways, which are fully compatible with WooCommerce and WordPress platforms. These accounts are specifically underwritten for businesses in the health and wellness sector, ensuring stability and continuity for product sales. Key features include:

Subscription Support: Enable recurring billing for subscription-based products.

Enable recurring billing for subscription-based products. Automatic Expiration Date Updates: Ensure uninterrupted payments by automatically updating expired card details.

Ensure uninterrupted payments by automatically updating expired card details. Card-on-File Capabilities: Allow customers to securely store payment details for future purchases.

Gateway Funnel Pros’ payment processing program integrates effortlessly with WooCommerce’s native shopping cart, retaining all standard e-commerce features while enhancing the checkout experience. The company’s US-based team provides personalized support throughout the entire setup process, from application to final integration, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for merchants.

The service also offers robust solutions to protect business continuity, even in cases where traditional providers impose restrictions. This stability allows health and wellness entrepreneurs to maintain consistent cash flow and focus on growth.