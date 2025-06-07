Gen Z Job Seekers Prioritize Values and Flexibility Over Pay, Survey Finds

A new survey by global tutoring network Superprof reveals that Gen Z job seekers are reshaping the employment landscape with a strong emphasis on work culture, flexibility, and digital-first job applications.

The survey, conducted in May 2025 with 103 U.S. respondents between ages 18 and 28, found that nearly 40% of Gen Zers identified a toxic work environment as their top deal-breaker when considering a job. That figure outpaced concerns over low pay or lack of financial transparency (27%), and inflexible hours.

According to Superprof PR Manager Mina Ozdemir, Gen Z’s approach to employment isn’t limited to compensation. “They want work that aligns with their values, lets them grow, and doesn’t burn them out. If the vibes are off, they’re out,” Ozdemir said.

A good work environment (29%) and flexible hours (28%) were listed as the most valued job perks, while more traditional incentives, like employee discounts, ranked lower.

Gen Z’s job application behavior also reflects changing norms. The majority (62%) said they prefer applying online, with Indeed and LinkedIn being the most-used platforms. However, 17% are now using TikTok and 11% use Instagram to find opportunities. A smaller group, 8%, reported they would consider using a career coach via Superprof to support their job hunt.

When asked how they’re feeling about the process, 35% said they were “stressed,” while 29% said they were “just vibing.” A majority of respondents (52%) said they had already secured a summer job or internship, while 29% were still looking.

Superprof career coach Laura McIntyre noted that Gen Z’s employment choices often reflect personal boundaries and long-term career goals. “Although it may be your first experience and a way to get your foot in the door—any door—it is important to consider your personal boundaries,” she said.

Other key findings from the survey include:

27% of Gen Z job seekers feel optimistic about their future employment, while 23% are pessimistic.

Only 24% believe social media provides a realistic view of work life, compared to 48% who said it does not.

In addition to job hunting, 32% listed financial literacy as the top skill they hope to develop this summer.