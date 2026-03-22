Gen Z Turns to In-Person Events to Forge Authentic Connections

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly saturated, many in Gen Z are yearning for authentic in-person connections. Lenovo’s recent observations highlight an intriguing trend: younger generations are leveraging social media not just for screens but to foster real-world engagements. Small business owners should take note of these shifts as they aim to engage a demographic deeply integrated with technology yet hungry for community.

Jesse Perlmutter, 23, exemplifies this movement. After relocating to New York City, she found herself immersed in various interest-based groups organized predominantly through Instagram. “I left the first run club with three new contacts in my phone and was added to a busy group chat,” she recalls, emphasizing how these face-to-face interactions have become enriching experiences.

In an era where hybrid work environments have become the norm, the pandemic has amplified the desire for personal interaction. Perlmutter’s story illustrates the necessity for physical spaces where real relationships can flourish. Milo Speranzo, Chief Marketing Officer for Lenovo North America, states, “Real life events are a way to re-anchor into something real.” As remote working increases, the craving for genuine human connection has surged, presenting small businesses with an opportunity to facilitate these encounters.

Live events are not just a trend, but a growing preference among younger audiences. According to Eventbrite’s 2025 report, 73% of respondents aged 18 to 35 indicated plans to attend live events in the coming months, up from barely over 50% in 2022. “These gatherings transform online interests into meaningful real-world connections,” notes Julia Hartz, Eventbrite cofounder, underscoring their significance in fostering community.

The immediate benefits of participating in these experiences are compelling; 84% of event attendees reportedly develop close friendships. Perlmutter’s own experience at a local run club reinforces this finding. She states, “It was clear we had clicked, and now we have a built-in weekly run and coffee date together.” Such instances are indicative of the strong social fabric these events are weaving for younger adults.

However, many individuals face psychological barriers to initiating these real-life encounters. Research by Stanford psychologist Jamil Zaki reveals that young adults often underestimate their peers’ desire for socialization. Moreover, the pressure to constantly perform and optimize—common in the online realm—can deter individuals from stepping outside their comfort zones. Small business owners can play a pivotal role by creating welcoming spaces where these informal interactions become the norm.

Lenovo’s initiative, “Make Space,” actively supports this community-building objective by combining technology with social interaction. By employing modern tools like AI to facilitate creative engagements, businesses can harness the power of technology while prioritizing human connection. For instance, Lenovo’s Make Space event during New York Fashion Week showcased how technology can create immersive experiences that encourage community and collaboration.

The importance of “real life” connections cannot be overstated. In-person interactions make participants feel grounded and involved in a shared experience, ultimately leading to deeper relationships. As Speranzo asserts, “Helping people find each other, co-create across disciplines, and feel welcome without scale or spectacle is the goal.”

Challenges persist; small business owners need to be mindful of the effort required to foster these gatherings. Encouraging participation, especially after a long workday, may require innovative marketing and thoughtful event planning. For example, offering incentives or creating themed events could increase attendance.

As Gen Z continues to seek out genuine connections and community-driven experiences, the implications for small businesses are significant. Emphasizing in-person interactions while integrating technology and creativity can set a business apart in a crowded marketplace. Understanding and aligning with the unique needs of this generation can foster loyalty and long-term relationships.

For those interested in diving deeper into building healthier community connections, Lenovo’s insights serve as a valuable blueprint for blending technology and humanity. If you want to explore the topic further, check out the original release from Lenovo at their news site.