Georgia Man Gets Prison Time for SBA COVID Loan Fraud

Small business relief programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to generate criminal cases years after the funds were distributed, offering business owners a clear reminder: federal loan applications, certifications, and fund-use rules carry long-term legal consequences.

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud tied to fraudulent applications for COVID-19-era economic relief programs, according to a release from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The case involved the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the Paycheck Protection Program, two major federal initiatives designed to help businesses survive pandemic-related disruptions.

Brian Graham, 49, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge John L. Kane to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release. He was also directed to pay restitution in the amount of $441,546.876 and forfeiture after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to the announcement.

The original SBA release is available here.

According to the plea agreement cited in the release, Graham prepared and submitted fraudulent EIDL and PPP applications between April 2020 and August 2021 on behalf of several business entities he controlled. Prosecutors said the applications included materially false statements about the entities’ number of employees, gross revenues, cost of goods sold, and payroll.

He also certified that the application information was true and accurate and that the money would be used for payroll and other permitted business expenses. Instead, according to the release, he used the bulk of the proceeds for his personal benefit.

For small business owners, the case highlights a key compliance issue that did not end when the pandemic relief programs closed. Federal agencies and prosecutors continue to examine loan records, certifications, and spending patterns tied to emergency relief funds. Even years later, inaccurate applications or improper use of proceeds can lead to prosecution, restitution, forfeiture, and prison time.

“A fraud on the federal government is a fraud on the American taxpayer,” said United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly. “I am proud that our office continues to seek out and prosecute these greed-driven criminals who choose to benefit from funds meant to help their fellow Americans in a time of need.”

The case also underscores the importance of maintaining accurate business records. For owners who participated in PPP, EIDL, or other federal programs, documentation remains critical. Payroll reports, revenue records, tax filings, bank statements, invoices, and board or owner approvals may all help demonstrate that an application was accurate and that funds were used properly.

Business owners should also pay close attention when a third party prepares applications on their behalf. Accountants, consultants, loan brokers, and other advisors can support the process, but the applicant is still responsible for the information submitted under the business’s name. Certifications on federal forms should not be treated as routine paperwork. They are legal statements.

“This sentencing demonstrates the commitment of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) to investigate and bring to justice those who victimize the American taxpayer,” said Krystofor Proev, TIGTA Special Agent in Charge. “Fraudulently applying for loans through a federal program meant to assist Americans in need will be met with aggressive investigation and prosecution.”

Small businesses that received relief funding may want to review their records and confirm that documentation is organized and available. That is especially important for companies that changed accounting systems, switched banks, closed locations, sold assets, or transferred ownership after receiving funds. Missing records can create problems if a business later needs to respond to a lender, auditor, investigator, or agency inquiry.

The case may also serve as a warning for owners managing multiple entities. Prosecutors said Graham submitted applications on behalf of several business entities he controlled. For entrepreneurs with more than one company, accurate separation of payroll, revenue, expenses, and ownership information matters. Mixing records across entities or overstating employees and revenue can raise legal and financial risks.

“Intentional misrepresentation to gain access to Small Business Administration (SBA) program funds intended for the nation’s small businesses is reprehensible,” said SBA Office of Inspector General Western Region Acting Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Huang. “Our Office will remain relentless in the pursuit of fraudsters who seek to exploit SBA’s vital economic programs.”

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the SBA Office of Inspector General handled the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Nicole Cassidy handled the prosecution. The case number is 1:25-cr-00079-JLK.

The release also noted that the National Fraud Enforcement Division focuses on investigating and prosecuting those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. That work includes coordination with agencies that administer benefit programs and partnerships with federal, tribal, state, territorial, and local law enforcement.

For legitimate small business owners, enforcement actions like this can have a broader impact. Fraud in relief programs can increase scrutiny for future applicants, add documentation burdens, and reduce public trust in emergency business assistance programs. Owners who rely on federal support during disasters or economic disruptions may face more verification steps as agencies work to prevent abuse.

Business owners who believe they made an error on a past application should consider speaking with qualified legal or accounting professionals before taking action. Errors, missing documentation, and intentional misrepresentations can carry different consequences, and professional guidance can help owners understand their obligations.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline