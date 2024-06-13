Georgia SBA Disaster Loan Deadline for Storm Damage Nears

Published: Jun 13, 2024 by Michael Guta In Small Business News
georgia-sba-disaster-loan-deadline-for-storm-damage-nears

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is encouraging businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania to apply for economic damage assistance due to the flash flooding and severe storms that struck Berks County on July 9, 2023. The deadline to apply is June 28, 2024. This disaster declaration includes Berks County and the adjacent counties of Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill.

The SBA provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help cover working capital needs caused by the disaster. These loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations. Importantly, this assistance is available whether or not the business suffered physical property damage.

Eligible businesses and organizations can apply for loans up to $2 million, with interest rates set at 4% for small businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations. The loan terms can extend up to 30 years, with loan amounts and terms determined by the applicant’s financial condition. Additionally, interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until twelve months after the first loan disbursement.

Eligibility criteria include the size of the applicant, type of activity, and financial resources. These working capital loans can be used to cover fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. However, these loans are not meant to replace lost sales or profits.

Applications can be submitted online, and additional disaster assistance information is available at SBA.gov/disaster. For further assistance, applicants can contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, telecommunications relay services can be accessed by dialing 7-1-1.

Completed loan applications must be submitted to the SBA by June 28, 2024.

Image: Envato

Michael Guta
Michael Guta Michael Guta is the Assistant Editor at Small Business Trends and has been with the team for 9 years. He currently manages its East African editorial team. Michael brings with him many years of content experience in the digital ecosystem covering a wide range of industries. He holds a B.S. in Information Communication Technology, with an emphasis in Technology Management.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.