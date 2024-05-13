Get a $50,000 Grant for a Commercial Vehicle

Are you a small business owner struggling to get the funds you need to grow your business? Progressive Insurance and Hello Alice are here to help! They’re offering a grant program that can give you $50,000 to buy a commercial vehicle for your business, plus access to programs that can help your business thrive.

Many small business owners use their own savings to fund their businesses, but this can be a big challenge. Progressive Insurance wants to help by providing funding and resources to entrepreneurs who need it.

If you’re one of the 20 winners, you’ll get:

A $50,000 grant to buy a commercial vehicle for your business.

Access to a business coaching program called Boost Camp, which will teach you important skills like budgeting, finding funding, and selling to customers.

To apply, you’ll need to:

Be the owner of a small business with 10 or fewer employees and less than $5 million in annual sales.

Show that you need a commercial vehicle for your business.

Sign up for a free Hello Alice account and complete the online application.

The deadline to apply is June 14, 2024, at 6 p.m. A committee will review all applications and choose the winners, who will be announced in August. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to take your business to the next level! Apply now and get the funding and support you need to succeed.

To apply and learn more about the program, visit https://helloalice.com/grants/progressive.