Getty Images Expands Generative AI Capabilities with New Product Placement and Reference Image Features

Getty Images today unveiled new enhancements to its generative AI tools, designed to offer businesses a streamlined way to produce high-quality, customized product imagery.

The newly launched Product Placement and Reference Image features are available on both Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock, providing customers with greater control and precision in creating tailored visual content.

These innovative features enable users to upload proprietary product images and create custom backgrounds that blend seamlessly with the lighting and shadows of the original product, ensuring ultra-realistic and brand-aligned visuals.

This advancement allows businesses to craft imagery that matches brand aesthetics and campaign objectives, saving both time and costs in marketing and advertising.

In addition to product placement, customers can now use reference images to dictate color palettes and compositions, ensuring that generated visuals align closely with brand guidelines or mood boards.

This level of customization helps brands maintain a cohesive look across campaigns, while benefiting from the efficiency of AI-driven content creation.

“Our customers are seeking efficiency in their creative process without sacrificing quality or taking on risk. With these new features, we’re empowering businesses to create high-quality, custom visuals at scale,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer of Getty Images. “By allowing users to seamlessly integrate their own product and reference images, we’re giving them unprecedented control over the look and feel of their content, enabling them to produce commercially-safe, professional, brand-aligned visuals faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

By leveraging generative AI, Getty Images aims to help businesses expand their creative possibilities with greater accuracy, quality, and efficiency.

For more information on Getty Images’ generative AI tool and its latest features, visit: https://www.gettyimages.com/ai.