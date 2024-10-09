Gift Card Market Launches Innovative Platform for Local Gift Card Gifting

Gift Card Market, a leading provider of digital gift card solutions, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking platform at the Retail Gift Card Association’s Forum event in San Diego. This new technology simplifies the process of sending gift cards to over 5 million local restaurants, spas, and salons across the U.S., allowing consumers to effortlessly send local gift cards via text or email.

The Gift Card Market, based in Kansas City and Fort Myers, has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has developed a patent-pending platform that offers personalized and local gifting options. With this platform, consumers can send gift cards for local businesses quickly and securely, creating a more meaningful gifting experience.

“Consumers love sending gift cards for the amazing local restaurants that form the heart of our communities,” said Brett Glass, Founder and CEO of Gift Card Market. “They want a quick, secure, and easy way to deliver these gifts through a text message, within an existing conversation thread, to their loved ones.”

The new “In the Moment” gifting capability allows consumers to send thoughtful gifts instantly, such as thank-you notes or special occasion treats, while also supporting local businesses. Gift Card Market’s platform overcomes the challenges consumers previously faced when finding local gift cards in one convenient location.

With multiple patents pending, the platform’s dynamic curation engine customizes gift card options based on the local businesses selected by the purchaser. The service is offered at no cost to merchants, allowing local businesses to benefit from increased traffic without additional fees.

Nicole Glass, President of Gift Card Market, emphasized the personal touch that local gift cards offer: “Consumers equate food with love, and sending someone you care about to a beloved local gem is far more meaningful than giving a typical gift card.”

To expedite the rollout of this innovative technology, Gift Card Market has partnered with Stored Value Solutions (SVS), a leader in the gift card industry. SVS will serve as the official launch partner, helping bring Gift Card Market’s local-focused platform to a broader audience.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Gift Card Market,” said Jenny Parris, Chief Revenue Officer of SVS. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients and gift card consumers. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to create exceptional value and drive growth in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Gift Card Market and are excited about the possibilities ahead.”