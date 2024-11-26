What Are the Best Gig Apps? Make Money with These Top Options

Gig apps are revolutionizing the way people work in the ever-connected world of today’s gig economy. With the pace of digitization, the gig economy has taken the workplace by storm. The gig economy has changed the way people work. And it is growing, with more and more people abandoning the traditional employment paradigm and opting instead to work as freelancers or independent contractors.

The types of employment available through the gig economy could include professional services, food delivery, ridesharing, or even running errands. Seeing the pivot towards the gig economy, gig apps and platforms have mushroomed to help freelancers or independent contractors get more gig economy jobs.

What Is a Gig App?

A gig app is a mobile app that connects freelancers or independent contractors with businesses or consumers who need their services. Gig apps have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they offer a convenient and flexible way to find work.

There are many different types of gig apps, such as ride-hailing apps that connect drivers with people who need rides. Some of the most popular ride-hailing apps include Uber, Lyft, and Sidecar. There are also food delivery apps that connect food delivery drivers with restaurants and customers. Some of the most popular food delivery apps include DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates.

Our Methodology to Choose the Best Gig Apps

In assessing the top gig apps suitable for individuals looking for flexible work opportunities, we’ve considered a range of factors. Each criterion is rated on a scale from 10 (most important) to 1 (least important) to ensure that our recommendations cater to the needs of those seeking diverse and reliable gig work.

Variety and Quality of Gigs: Importance 10/10 Diversity of gig types available (delivery, freelance, task-based, etc.).

Quality and legitimacy of gig listings.

Opportunities for both short-term tasks and longer projects. Ease of Use and User Interface: Importance 9/10 Intuitive and user-friendly app design.

Simple onboarding process for new users.

Efficient search and filtering tools to find suitable gigs. Payment Terms and Reliability: Importance 8/10 Transparency in how payment is calculated and processed.

Reliability and frequency of payouts.

Fair compensation rates for different types of gigs. Flexibility and Control: Importance 8/10 Freedom to choose work hours and types of gigs.

Control over the amount of work and scheduling.

Ability to balance gig work with other commitments. Reputation and Reviews: Importance 7/10 Positive feedback and ratings from current and former gig workers.

Reputation of the app for fair dealings and worker support.

Community feedback and word-of-mouth recommendations. Support and Resources: Importance 6/10 Availability of support for gig workers (customer service, help centers).

Access to resources and tools for maximizing earnings.

Community forums or networks for peer advice and support. Safety and Security Measures: Importance 6/10 Measures in place for the safety and security of gig workers.

Policies and procedures for handling disputes and issues.

Data privacy and protection practices. Opportunities for Growth and Development: Importance 5/10 Potential for skill development and career advancement.

Availability of higher-paying gigs or premium projects.

Recognition and rewards for high-performing gig workers.

Our methodology for selecting gig apps revolves around real-world utility, fairness, and the potential for personal and professional growth. By focusing on these specific areas, we aim to guide you toward platforms that respect your skills, time, and need for financial stability.

Best Gig Apps to Make Money

There are various gig applications where you may earn real money. Some even provide robust services, while others provide financial services and user-friendly services. Here are some of the best gig economy apps:

Uber

Why not try Uber if you enjoy driving and want to make some extra money by giving rides? With this ride-sharing gig economy app, you can choose between driving full- or part-time. The standard fare and surge fares are among the prices you can set on Uber. During such times, when there aren’t enough vehicles on the road to accommodate everyone who needs a ride, you can charge more. Peak hours and bad weather conditions also have surge fares. The app is easy to use, and payments are considered fair and reliable.

DoorDash

DoorDash is considered the best food delivery service to work for. It allows users to earn money by making food deliveries while keeping flexible hours, allowing you to accept or reject the job. However, if you choose to take on a delivery, you must pick up the food and deliver it to the customer as soon as you accept the job. Payment is based on each delivery; the amount you receive will depend on how far you travel and how long it takes to deliver the food. The app includes a simple interface that allows you to track jobs and easily communicate with customers.

Instacart

If offering a shopping service is your thing, why not consider using Instacart? All you need to do is create an account at shoppers.instacart.com. To finish the sign-up process, simply download the Shopper Gig Economy app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you’ve been given the go-ahead to shop, you can easily register and start earning money whenever it suits you.

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a very well-known task-based marketplace where people looking for work can connect. There’s a huge variety of opportunities available on the platform. Some popular job categories on TaskRabbit include odd jobs like domestic cleaning, furniture construction, painting projects, garden work, and general household maintenance tasks. If you find consistent TaskRabbit work, you can expect to make more than minimum wage, with some TaskRabbit gigs offering high rates per hour.

Qwick

Qwick connects people and businesses planning events with qualified chefs, servers, bartenders, and concession attendants to staff these events. So there’s a large range of opportunities available. It allows you to pick the shifts you want to work and to receive payment as soon as 30 minutes after your shift ends. To provide gig workers with a consistent flow of available jobs, Qwick collaborates with hotels, catering companies, event venues, convention centers, and restaurants.

This gives gig workers the freedom to choose only the shifts that work with their schedules, receive payment right away, network with companies, and increase their chances of being hired for long-term positions.

Airbnb

People looking for short-term rental accommodations frequently use Airbnb. People can earn money from their homes using Airbnb without having to become traditional landlords, allowing them to work for themselves. With this gig app, users can easily manage reservations and rent out their homes, apartment, or even just a single room to make some quick money.

Airbnb offers a highly convenient way for individuals to rent and manage payments, as everything is facilitated through the platform. Guests make payments via the Airbnb app, with funds being directly deposited into their bank account. You have the flexibility to establish your own rates and schedule for renting out your home.

Freelancer

More than five million people have downloaded the freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace Freelancer. By working as a freelancer, you can connect with employers and find work from anywhere while doing what you love. It provides a flexible work schedule and a large employer pool, with a huge range of opportunities available.

You can simply create a free account to get started, then browse the available jobs and submit a bid on any projects that fit your skill set.

Amazon Flex

Amazon Flex is an on-demand shopping service targeting gig workers. By signing up to drive for Amazon Flex, you can use your car to deliver packages to Amazon customers. You’ll perform deliveries as a freelancer on your own business and schedule. If you’re up for the challenge, you can set your schedule, and it appears that you’ll have a lot of packages to deliver.

The user-friendly app will assist you with handling all the tasks drivers must complete, including scheduling, scanning package barcodes, mapping out the delivery route, scanning the package once more at the delivery location, and providing visual delivery proof through the use of photos.

Rover

Rover is an app that connects dog owners who need services for their pets with service providers. With it, you can connect with nearby pet owners using the Rover app and get paid for dog walking, boarding, or drop-in visits. Sign up for a Rover account and complete the profile to get started.

The app is simple and easy to use. When a dog owner views your Rover profile and decides to request your services, the request will show up in your ‘Pending Requests’ section. You can click the request to view the necessary information and opt to take it on it if it’s a good fit.

Etsy

Etsy offers an online marketplace where people can sell their handmade, vintage, or original goods. With it, you can easily run your e-store business while on the go and sell items. Powerful tools and services to manage and expand your business are among the extra benefits. For each item listed, Etsy charges $0.20 and keeps a 6.5% commission as a transaction fee.

Payments will be received by Etsy sellers through Etsy Payment, which is the website’s own payment processing system. It enables merchants to accept a variety of payments, including bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and gift cards from Etsy.

Grubhub

Customers can use the Grubhub delivery app to order food from their preferred restaurants through the Grubhub food delivery service. It collaborates with a range of eateries, including small neighborhood joints and major national chains.

Your base pay and any potential bonuses are combined to determine how much you make per delivery. Your base pay is adjusted for things like mileage, delivery type, delivery time, and your local market.

Dolly

Dolly is an on-demand delivery app that links people who need help moving things and movers. Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, you can either drive as a ‘Helper’ or a ‘Hand’. Helpers must be physically able to lift more than 75 pounds and have their own pickup trucks.

On the other hand, hands are only there to provide additional assistance. Prices on Dolly are set based on dumber and type of items, distance covered, service level (standard or curbside), and other factors.

Fiverr

Fiverr is a freelance gig software platform that helps professionals find work. Fiverr allows you to offer freelance services and connect with potential customers all on one platform.

You can have one setup or multiple gigs, depending on how much time you’re willing to put in. It claims to have job openings in over 116 different service sectors. Fiverr will charge a 5.5% service fee for its services.

More Popular Apps for Gig Economy Jobs

Are you searching for more popular gig economy jobs? These gig apps enable you to complete small tasks and jobs while earning extra income on the side.

Survey Junkie

If you want to make money while sharing your views, why not consider accepting payment? For completing surveys and answering survey questions, brands will pay you to do surveys online utilizing Survey Junkie. After completing surveys, you receive points that may be redeemed for PayPal cash or gift cards. The surveys cover a variety of topics and are easy to complete.

Lyft

Lyft is a gig network that connects drivers with consumers looking for rides. This app also allows riders to arrange rides up to a week in advance. It alerts the driver’s arrival and offers the passenger an anticipated fee, just like other rideshare apps.

In select markets, drivers may also opt-in to deliver items like groceries, medical supplies, and home necessities. With this gig app, drivers get additional insurance policies at no cost and can even earn more money if they work during peak periods.

Uber Eats

The ridesharing app Uber offers a food delivery service called Uber Eats. As an Uber Eats driver, your duties will include gathering food orders from nearby restaurants and delivering them to customers. You may sign up as a food delivery driver on the Uber Eats app and work whenever you want; there is no set schedule.

Open the food delivery app, then look to see if there are any orders for meal delivery nearby. You can approve the request and go to the restaurant to pick up and deliver the food.

Upwork

Freelancers can find employment across all industries and skill sets with the Upwork app. This app is the go-to app for gig work for people with a variety of occupations, including authors, graphic designers, web developers, data entry clerks, and virtual assistants.

It has a good selection of open positions, the ability to work remotely, screen clients, aid in payment collection, and frequently offers higher-paying projects than other gig economy apps.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a well-known paid survey site where you can get rewards for online shopping, playing video games, doing web searches, and responding to surveys. When you have accumulated enough points, you may exchange them for gift cards to online stores like Amazon and Walmart or for PayPal cashback.

Grabr

Grabr assists with connecting customers looking for items they can’t get locally with travelers who are headed in their direction and can deliver these items while traveling. With it, you may also finance your international travel by purchasing treats, gadgets, watches, shoes, and cosmetics for others. Grabr charges customers a service fee to pay development costs, including operating and support costs.

EasyShift

With EasyShift, you may find shifts to work in neighboring retailers and businesses. EasyShift’s gig app pays you when you snap product images, verify prices, and review special deals. You usually get paid for finishing quick tasks within 48 hours for jobs that commonly have fifteen-minute shifts. There are no restrictions on experience, and you can choose from a variety of flexible hours.

iVueit

iVueit is an app that helps you make money by taking photos with your smartphone. With this app, you can earn money by taking pictures of and learning about commercial properties nearby. It’s that easy. You only need to take pictures of the architecture, scenery, and commercial spaces.

Every time your vues are approved, payment is made through the iVueit wallet, which is credited. Simply choose to withdraw in the wallet, and money will be sent to your PayPal account in 24 hours. In an ever-connected world, there are plenty of ways to make money on your phone.

StreetCrowd

You can rent out your car on the StreetCrowd app by the minute and leave it in a designated spot. City dwellers should find it simpler to access dependable, hygienic, and secure shared transportation options thanks to the app. The app also allows you to get a free ride while sending cars to busy locations.

Google Opinion Rewards

Through the Google Opinion Rewards app, you can complete quick surveys to earn Google Play credit. After downloading the app and providing some basic personal information, you will receive surveys once a week; however, they may come more frequently or less frequently.

You’ll receive a notification on your phone when a quick and relevant survey is available, giving you the chance to win up to $1.00 in Play credit. The survey may ask questions such as which promotion you find most effective, which logo you prefer, and when you plan to take your next vacation.

Wonolo

Wonolo is an on-demand staffing app designed to help you discover consistent and flexible work opportunities. It enables you to find both shifts and temporary or permanent positions in your local area. With Wonolo, you can easily locate your next gig job in sectors such as warehousing, food production, merchandising, and washing and cleaning. You have the freedom to work whenever and wherever you choose, and you can get paid on your own schedule.

CoinOut

CoinOut is a receipt app that enables users to earn cashback by uploading their receipts. For each receipt you snap, CoinOut rewards you with a few cents, and you can cash out whenever you like. One of the benefits of CoinOut is that it provides cash rewards instead of points.

All you have to do to get cashback is submit any receipt into the easy-to-use app. You don’t have to look for specific bargains or spend time checking to see if a certain merchant participates in the program. Simply snap and earn. Receipts must be uploaded within two weeks of the original purchase date and must include the date, retail name, products purchased, and bill amount, and be legible.

App Name Description Uber Drive and make money by giving rides in your car with flexible hours and the potential for surge fares. DoorDash Earn money by making food deliveries with flexible hours and payment based on each delivery. Instacart Offer shopping services and earn money by shopping for others through the Instacart app. TaskRabbit Connect with people looking for various tasks and odd jobs, such as cleaning, furniture construction, etc. Qwick Staff events as a qualified chef, server, bartender, or concession attendant through the Qwick app. Airbnb Rent out your home, apartment, or a room to earn money from short-term accommodations through Airbnb. Freelancer Find freelance work in various industries and skill sets through the Freelancer app. Amazon Flex Deliver packages for Amazon using your car and set your own schedule as a freelancer with Amazon Flex. Rover Connect with dog owners and get paid for dog walking, boarding, or drop-in visits through the Rover app. Etsy Sell handmade, vintage, or original goods and manage your e-store business through the Etsy app. Grubhub Deliver food orders from restaurants to customers through the Grubhub delivery app. Dolly Help people with moving by driving as a 'Helper' or providing additional assistance as a 'Hand' through Dolly. Fiverr Offer freelance services in various fields and connect with potential customers through Fiverr. Survey Junkie Earn money by completing online surveys through the Survey Junkie app. Lyft Connect drivers with passengers looking for rides and earn money through the Lyft app. Uber Eats Deliver food orders from restaurants to customers through the Uber Eats app. Upwork Find freelance work across different industries and skill sets through the Upwork app. Swagbucks Earn rewards for online activities like shopping, playing games, and taking surveys through Swagbucks. Grabr Connect travelers with customers looking for items that can't be found locally through Grabr. EasyShift Find shifts to work in nearby retailers and businesses and get paid for completing quick tasks through EasyShift. iVueit Earn money by taking pictures of commercial properties nearby through the iVueit app. StreetCrowd Rent out your car by the minute and leave it in designated spots through the StreetCrowd app. Google Opinion Rewards Complete quick surveys and earn Google Play credit through the Google Opinion Rewards app. Wonolo Find consistent, flexible work and temporary job opportunities in your area through the Wonolo app. CoinOut Earn cashback by uploading receipts and cash out at any time through the CoinOut app.

The Gig Economy Today

The number of gig workers in the US is around 57.3 million, with people working on average between 11 and 30 hours a week. Gig workers frequently work in temporary or flexible positions. Gig economy workers have many different reasons for starting work in the gig economy and are often attracted to the flexible working hours and extra income that the gig economy offers.

Gig workers can work online from the comfort of their homes or within close range of their current residences. The gig economy is not exclusive to people working part-time gig jobs; it also involves full-time positions. Looking for a guide on what gig jobs are? Check out our article What is a Side Hustle?

The Advantages of Using Gig Apps

Enhanced Accessibility and Convenience

Gig apps are renowned for their ease of use and accessibility. With just a few taps on a smartphone, freelancers can explore a plethora of job opportunities. This convenience extends to businesses as well, enabling them to swiftly find and book services or talent as needed.

Flexibility for Both Workers and Employers

A major draw of gig apps is the flexibility they offer. Freelancers enjoy the freedom to set their own schedules and rates, allowing them to work around other commitments or preferences. Businesses benefit from this flexibility, too, as they can hire talent on-demand, making it easier to manage workloads and project timelines.

Diverse Range of Opportunities

Gig apps open doors to a wide array of job opportunities. For freelancers, this means the ability to select jobs that align with their skills and interests. Businesses gain access to a diverse talent pool, including professionals with specialized skills that might be hard to find through traditional recruitment channels.

Challenges of Using Gig Apps

Potential for Lower Compensation

One significant concern for freelancers using gig apps is the possibility of lower pay, particularly for entry-level or less specialized jobs. This can make it challenging for gig workers to rely solely on these platforms for a sustainable income.

Inconsistency in Work Quality

From a business standpoint, the quality of work delivered through gig apps can be inconsistent. This is because freelancers on these platforms may not be subject to rigorous vetting or training, resulting in a lack of guaranteed uniformity in the services offered.

Lack of Traditional Employment Benefits

Gig workers typically do not receive the same benefits as traditional employees, such as health insurance or paid leave. This lack of benefits can be a drawback for those relying on gig work as their primary source of income.

Gig Apps: Additional Considerations

Market Saturation and Competition

The growing popularity of gig apps has led to increased competition among freelancers, which can make it harder to secure consistent work and command higher rates. This saturation also poses a challenge for businesses in sifting through a larger number of applicants to find the right fit.

Dependency on Platform Policies

Both freelancers and businesses are subject to the policies and changes implemented by gig platforms, which can sometimes be unpredictable and may affect income stability or operational strategies.

Professional Growth and Development

For freelancers, long-term professional growth and skill development can be limited in gig work, as opportunities for mentorship, training, and career progression are typically more constrained compared to traditional employment settings.

Gig apps offer a modern solution for flexible work arrangements, catering to the evolving needs of today’s workforce and businesses. While they present numerous advantages like convenience, flexibility, and a diverse range of opportunities, potential downsides such as lower pay, inconsistent work quality, and lack of benefits must be carefully considered. Both freelancers and businesses should weigh these factors to make informed decisions about engaging with gig economy apps.

If you want to know more about the gig economy, check out our article The History and Future of the Gig Economy

What Is the Best Paying Gig App?

DoorDash has enticing rewards. In addition to the base income, you will receive 100% of the tips and will be rewarded more through promotions such as Peak Pay and challenges.

What Is the Best App for Finding Side Gigs?

Qwick is considered the best gig economy app for finding side gigs This hospitality and event industry staffing service matches qualified individuals with flexible shifts. Freelancers seeking work as dishwashers, bartenders, baristas, line cooks, or banquet servers may find it with Qwick and get paid as early as 30 minutes after the job is done.

What Gig Apps Pay on the Same Day?

There are many gig economy apps that offer same-day pay, such as DoorDash, Instacart, Uber Eats, Qwick, and Survey Junkie.

Are Gig Apps Worth It?

Yes, they are. More and more individuals are seeking flexibility in their employment due to the growth of the gig economy, and gig applications are living up to their promises. Gig applications aid in connecting contractors with customers and in arranging working conditions, payments, reservations, and other aspects of gig labor.