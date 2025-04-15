Google Enhances Gmail Search With Smarter AI-Powered Results

Google has announced the rollout of a new AI-powered search enhancement for Gmail, designed to help users find emails more quickly and efficiently. The update introduces a smarter sorting feature that surfaces the most relevant results first, rather than simply displaying emails in chronological order.

According to Google, the upgraded search experience considers several factors such as the recency of emails, user engagement like most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts. The goal is to make it easier for users to locate important information in cluttered inboxes.

“If you’ve ever struggled with finding information in your overflowing inbox, you’re not alone. That’s why Gmail is rolling out a smarter search feature powered by AI to show you the most relevant results, faster,” the company stated in its announcement.

The new “most relevant” results view is currently being rolled out globally for users with personal Google accounts. It is available both on the web and in the official Gmail app for Android and iOS. Once the feature is available, users will be able to toggle between “most relevant” and “most recent” search result views.

Google has also confirmed plans to expand the new search functionality to business account users in the future. The update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to improve productivity tools through AI integration, streamlining the user experience across its suite of services.