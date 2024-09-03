GoDaddy Launches AI-Powered Digital Marketing Tools to Empower Entrepreneurs

GoDaddy has announced the launch of its new Digital Marketing tools, designed to help entrepreneurs overcome common marketing challenges and maximize brand awareness. In response to a recent survey where 73% of small business owners expressed doubts about their current marketing strategies, GoDaddy aims to provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the time, money, and skill constraints faced by many small businesses.

Digital Marketing from GoDaddy: A Comprehensive Solution

GoDaddy’s Digital Marketing is an all-in-one product that simplifies the management of marketing efforts across multiple channels. Whether businesses are focusing on SEO, social media, or email marketing, this new toolset is designed to increase accessibility and effectiveness. A unified inbox feature further streamlines customer communication by consolidating messages from various platforms into one place. The tools are compatible with websites hosted on any platform, allowing for easy integration into both new and existing sites.

AI-Powered Marketing Made Accessible

With nearly 50% of small business owners already utilizing generative AI (GenAI) for marketing, GoDaddy’s new tools offer a powerful upgrade. The Digital Marketing platform enables users to create customized, AI-driven content that is tailored to their specific industry and audience. GoDaddy Studio and GoDaddy Airo™ are key components of the platform, offering access to AI-powered email campaigns, branded images, and videos, as well as social media management tools that include content creation and post scheduling on popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Yelp, and Google.

Enhanced Features for Growing Businesses

Entrepreneurs can choose to upgrade their Digital Marketing plan to access advanced features, including:

Digital Ads : Promote businesses on platforms like Yelp, with AI assistance from GoDaddy Airo™.

: Promote businesses on platforms like Yelp, with AI assistance from GoDaddy Airo™. Marketing Calendar : A feature that details upcoming events and holidays, offering tailored social post suggestions for timely and relevant marketing content.

: A feature that details upcoming events and holidays, offering tailored social post suggestions for timely and relevant marketing content. Unified Inbox : Manage messages from various platforms in one place.

: Manage messages from various platforms in one place. Insightful Analytics: Access detailed reports and insights to understand the effectiveness of marketing strategies.

Tailored Plans to Fit Every Business

GoDaddy offers three distinct plans to meet the varying needs of small businesses:

Essentials: Includes basic marketing tools such as posting on major social media platforms, managing business listings, and accessing ideas for custom social media posts. Deluxe: Adds features like a unified inbox, digital ads management, custom logo design, and a full visual marketing calendar. Ultimate: Provides full access to AI-driven tools, including the Airo assistant, extensive email marketing capabilities, and the ability to create unlimited branded content.