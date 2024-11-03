GoDaddy Launches Website Builder API Integration for Third-Party Platforms

GoDaddy has announced the upcoming launch of a new Website Builder API integration for third-party platforms, creating a comprehensive reseller program. Tailor Brands, a business-building and LLC formation platform, is the first partner to incorporate GoDaddy’s award-winning Website Builder, enabling small businesses worldwide to access GoDaddy’s website creation tools through Tailor Brands’ platform.

This new API integration represents a key milestone for GoDaddy, as it allows third-party platforms to offer integrated website creation solutions to their customers.

“Many users of our Website Builder have shared how it has helped them save time and money while growing their businesses,” says Oliver Hoare, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at GoDaddy. “With this new API integration, we’re making these tools accessible to even more people and invite potential partners to see all that GoDaddy has to offer. Companies who want the ability to sell websites but don’t have the funds or means to build can now partner with GoDaddy.”

Key Features of the Website Builder API Integration

The integration includes features from GoDaddy Airo, named the best small business website builder by TechRadar, which provides industry-leading AI capabilities. These features allow partners to deliver powerful website-building tools without requiring a substantial investment to develop their own.

Through this API, small business owners, freelancers, consultants, and design agencies can access AI-driven tools such as:

AI-Generated Content Creation : Users can generate content for their websites using their business insights or create product descriptions from uploaded images.

: Users can generate content for their websites using their business insights or create product descriptions from uploaded images. Marketing Tools : The platform includes a Marketing AI assistant and Marketing Calendar, which provides social post suggestions and schedules posts around upcoming events and holidays.

: The platform includes a Marketing AI assistant and Marketing Calendar, which provides social post suggestions and schedules posts around upcoming events and holidays. Analytics and SEO : Partners gain access to insights, analytics reporting, and SEO tools.

: Partners gain access to insights, analytics reporting, and SEO tools. Social Media Management: The API allows users to create and schedule AI-generated social media content across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp.

Entrepreneurs can also upgrade their plans to access additional tools, including Online Appointments, Online Store capabilities, and online payment acceptance, further enhancing the reach and functionality of their businesses.

GoDaddy’s partnership with Tailor Brands exemplifies both companies’ commitment to supporting small business growth by providing affordable, accessible tools designed to help entrepreneurs reach more customers and streamline operations.