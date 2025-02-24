Goodyear Unveils Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 Tire for Super-Regional and Regional Fleets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has introduced the Cooper WORK Series Regional Haul All-position (RHA) 2, a commercial truck tire designed to balance fuel efficiency with durability for super-regional and regional fleets. The SmartWay-verified tire is engineered to deliver long miles to removal and even wear, addressing the evolving demands of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carriers and super-regional operations.

Addressing Efficiency and Durability in Super-Regional Transport

As shipping hubs move closer to last-mile delivery networks, the demand for commercial tires that can withstand both highway and urban driving conditions is increasing. Joe Burke, vice president of North America Commercial at Goodyear, emphasized the importance of adapting to these trends.

“The super-regional category is evolving with shorter routes between shipping hubs and a focus on improving efficiency by being closer to last-mile delivery fleets,” says Joe Burke, vice president, North America Commercial at Goodyear. “The new Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 helps address these needs by combining a long-haul tread with a scrub guard compound, creating a tough tire that can handle everything from long trips to urban traffic.”

Key Features of the Cooper WORK Series RHA 2

The RHA 2 is designed to provide fleets with both performance and longevity, featuring:

Balanced long-haul and regional tread compound for improved fuel efficiency and extended mileage.

Scrub guard compound to resist wear in high-scrub environments.

Five-rib tread with a wide footprint and solid shoulder to promote even wear and long tread life.

Stone protector ledges to reduce stone retention and improve retreadability.

Cooper Wear Square™ indicator for quick assessment of remaining tread life.

Expanding the Cooper WORK Series Portfolio

The RHA 2 joins Goodyear’s Cooper WORK Series, SEVERE Series, and PRO Series in providing commercial fleets with high-value tire solutions. Each line is designed to optimize total cost of ownership while meeting the durability needs of modern trucking operations.

The Cooper WORK Series RHA 2 is available now.