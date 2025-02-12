Google Drive Tops List of Most Used Google Productivity Apps in the U.S.

A new study by Xodo has identified Google Drive as the most widely used Google productivity tool in the United States, ranking ahead of Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Slides. The study, which analyzed monthly active users and global search volume, also found that New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island lead the country in Google app usage.

Google Drive Leads in Productivity App Usage

According to the research, Google Drive ranks as the most popular Google productivity tool, with 2 billion monthly active users and a global monthly search volume of 338 million. The cloud storage service, which allows users to store, access, and collaborate on files, achieved a Usage Score of 100.

Other top-ranked Google productivity apps include:

Gmail – 1.5 billion monthly active users, Usage Score: 41.04

– 1.5 billion monthly active users, Usage Score: 41.04 Google Docs – 1 billion monthly active users, Usage Score: 24.26

– 1 billion monthly active users, Usage Score: 24.26 Google Slides – 800 million monthly active users, Usage Score: 22.61

– 800 million monthly active users, Usage Score: 22.61 Google Sheets – 900 million monthly active users, Usage Score: 21.05

“The growing popularity of productivity tools reflects a collective shift toward smarter, more agile workflows,” said Reena Cruz, PDF Productivity Expert at Xodo. “Not only do the best productivity tools save time—they allow users to prioritize more meaningful work.”

Regional Trends: Which States Use Google Productivity Tools the Most?

The study also examined state-by-state search data to determine which parts of the U.S. use Google’s productivity suite the most. The top 10 states by search volume per 10,000 people are:

New York – 3,943.04 searches Massachusetts – 3,928.07 searches Rhode Island – 3,385.15 searches California – 3,326.94 searches Colorado – 3,121.00 searches Virginia – 3,120.92 searches Maryland – 3,063.63 searches New Jersey – 3,052.68 searches Utah – 3,021.01 searches Washington – 2,958.83 searches

New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island Lead in Google App Usage

New York topped the rankings, with 3,943.04 searches per 10,000 people. The state’s role as a financial and business hub contributes to heavy reliance on cloud-based collaboration tools.

Massachusetts followed closely with 3,928.07 searches per 10,000 people, driven by academic institutions such as Harvard and MIT, where tools like Google Docs and Sheets are frequently used for research and education.

Rhode Island placed third with 3,385.15 searches per 10,000 people, reflecting the state’s growing business and academic sectors that rely on productivity tools for communication and collaboration.

With productivity tools now embedded in workplaces, schools, and creative industries, Google’s suite continues to play a central role in digital collaboration. The study underscores the increasing reliance on cloud-based productivity solutions, particularly in high-tech and education-driven regions.

As demand for efficiency grows, Google Drive, Gmail, and Docs remain integral to everyday workflows, allowing businesses and individuals to streamline processes, manage tasks, and collaborate remotely.