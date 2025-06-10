Google Adds AI Tools to Workspace Plans at No Extra Cost

Google has announced it will include its most advanced AI tools in Workspace Business and Enterprise plans at no additional charge, eliminating the need for paid add-ons. Starting immediately for business users and later this month for enterprise customers, the move is aimed at making generative AI capabilities more accessible to small and midsize businesses.

Google says the updated plans will help teams boost productivity and creativity by integrating generative AI across apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, and the new Vids platform. The tools can draft emails, create documents and spreadsheets, generate video content, and take meeting notes. Gemini Advanced, Google’s next-generation AI model, and the NotebookLM Plus assistant will also be included.

“We believe that AI is not just another tool; it’s a foundational shift in how work gets done,” Google said in a statement announcing the update.

The pricing change is significant. A Workspace Business Standard user who previously paid $32 per month with the Gemini add-on will now pay just $14 monthly. Pricing for very small businesses will be updated beginning July 7, 2025.

Google emphasized that customer data used with its AI tools remains secure and private. The company said it does not use prompts or responses to train models outside the customer’s domain and offers enterprise-grade controls to help ensure data compliance.

The company also noted it will continue expanding AI offerings and features throughout the year and is currently offering a free trial of its Gemini-powered Workspace tools.