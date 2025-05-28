Google Launches AI Ultra Plan With Access to Its Most Advanced Tools

Google has introduced a new high-tier AI subscription called Google AI Ultra, offering users access to its most advanced models and premium AI features through the Google One platform.

The subscription, launched May 20, is available now in the U.S. for $249.99 per month, with a limited-time 50% discount for the first three months for new users. Google says the plan is designed for professionals like filmmakers, developers, and researchers seeking the “highest usage limits and access to our most capable models.”

“If you’re a filmmaker, developer, creative professional or simply demand the absolute best of Google AI with the highest level of access, the Google AI Ultra plan is built for you — think of it as your VIP pass to Google Al,” said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President of Google Photos & Google One.

According to Google, AI Ultra includes:

Gemini : Highest usage limits across Deep Research, Veo 2 video generation, early access to Veo 3, and upcoming access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro.

Flow : Access to 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls, and Veo 3 within Google’s AI filmmaking tool powered by DeepMind models.

Whisk : Highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns image prompts into eight-second videos.

NotebookLM : Elevated model performance and usage caps planned for later in the year.

Gemini integration in Gmail, Docs, Vids and Chrome : Including early access in Chrome starting tomorrow.

Project Mariner : A multi-tasking agentic research prototype capable of handling up to 10 tasks at once.

YouTube Premium : Individual plan included for ad-free and offline video and music.

30 TB of storage: For Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Additionally, the existing AI Premium plan is being rebranded as Google AI Pro and will now include access to AI filmmaking in Flow and early Gemini in Chrome integration at no additional cost.

These enhancements are currently available in the U.S., with expansion to other countries expected soon.